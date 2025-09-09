ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Sex Determination Law: SC Grants Four Weeks To States To Respond On Plea For Implementation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from states in four weeks on a plea seeking effective implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the related rules. The PCPNDT law was enacted to prohibit the use of prenatal diagnostic techniques for determining the sex of the foetus.

The matter came up before a bench comprising B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. It was brought to the court’s attention that five states have not filed their stand; however, the rest had filed their affidavits on the plea. The bench was apprised about the top court granting four weeks in September last year to the states to file their affidavits.

The apex court had directed the states to indicate the number of cases, appeals, revisions or other proceedings in such cases filed by appropriate authorities before the appellate courts concerned.

“Have the states filed their counters?” the bench asked today. Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, who appeared in the matter as amicus curiae, said some states had filed their affidavits. Parikh said, “It appears that about five states have not filed. There were umpteen number of acquittals in these cases, but appeals were not filed against them….”. The bench said it appeared that authorities did not prosecute such cases properly, leading to acquittals.