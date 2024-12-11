SC Grants Bail To Two In Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to two men arrested in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, saying that the trial is not likely to commence soon and even charges have not been framed.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the former chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board, was the main accused in the case. Khan was recently granted relief by a trial court, which refused to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed against him.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih. The bench observed Zeeshan Haider and Daud Nasir were in jail since their arrest on November 11, 2023, in the case. Enforcement Directorate arrested them in a case alleging irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment process.

The bench said the appellants have been in custody for approximately one year and one month and charges have not been framed in the complaint filed under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

"The trial is not likely to commence soon as even charges have not been framed. Therefore, in the facts of the case and in view of the undertakings furnished by the appellants and what is held in paragraphs ...of the judgement of this court in the case of Senthil Balaji...the appellants have to be enlarged on bail," said the bench.

The bench directed the men to be produced before the special court within a week to complete the bail formalities. The bench said that they should be released on bail on appropriate terms and conditions, which include abiding by the undertakings filed in the top court.

The bench said the appellants' undertakings of December 6 and December 9, 2024, filed before it would be part of the record, and its compliance would be a bail condition.

The ED accused Khan of laundering proceeds of crime amounting to approximately Rs 36 crore, which were allegedly used to purchase immovable properties through associates, including Haider and Nasir. The case stems from a CBI FIR and multiple complaints lodged by the Delhi Police.