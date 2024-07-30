ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail to TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal in Cattle Smuggling Case

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

The apex court granted bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling investigation. The court noted Mondal's two-year incarceration and the lengthy trial ahead. Mondal is required to cooperate with the investigation and surrender his passport.

The apex court granted bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling investigation. The court noted Mondal's two-year incarceration and the lengthy trial ahead. Mondal is required to cooperate with the investigation and surrender his passport.
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal (ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma granted the relief to Mondal after noting that the trial in the matter would take time and he has been in jail for two years.

The top court directed Mondal to cooperate in the investigation and surrender his passport. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Mondal, submitted that four charge sheets have been filed in the case and everybody except the TMC leader is out of jail.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), opposed the bail plea, saying Mondol is a very influential person and was involved in tampering with evidence.

The CBI had claimed that Mondal was the main facilitator for the smooth transportation of cattle through West Bengal's Birbhum district to Bangladesh. Mondal's counsel had stated that no such evidence was found.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma granted the relief to Mondal after noting that the trial in the matter would take time and he has been in jail for two years.

The top court directed Mondal to cooperate in the investigation and surrender his passport. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Mondal, submitted that four charge sheets have been filed in the case and everybody except the TMC leader is out of jail.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), opposed the bail plea, saying Mondol is a very influential person and was involved in tampering with evidence.

The CBI had claimed that Mondal was the main facilitator for the smooth transportation of cattle through West Bengal's Birbhum district to Bangladesh. Mondal's counsel had stated that no such evidence was found.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANUBRATA MONDAL CATTLE SMUGGLINGANUBRATA MONDAL BAILANUBRATA MONDAL GETS BAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.