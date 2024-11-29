SC Grants Bail To Suspended TMC Leader Kuntal Ghosh In Cash-For-Jobs Scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kuntal Ghosh, in connection with the cash-for-jobs recruitment scam case registered by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), and also imposed several conditions, including a stipulation that he can't hold any public office for now.

The matter came before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench noted that there is a need to strike a balance by restoring conditional liberty to the petitioner in such a manner that it does not impede the ongoing investigation and cause any interference in the ongoing investigation.

“Without expressing any merits on the allegations, the instant petition is allowed and the petitioner is allowed to be released on bail subject to conditions as may be imposed by the trial court”, said the bench.

Conditions Imposed By the Apex Court: First, the passport of the petitioner shall be deposited with the investigating agency. Second, the bail conditions imposed in the Enforcement Directorate case will continue, and the petitioner shall not leave West Bengal without prior permission of the investigating agency or court of competent jurisdiction. Third, he will not attempt to tamper with the evidence and also not influence witnesses in any manner. Lastly, he cannot hold any public office during the pendency of the matter.

The bench also directed him to share his mobile number with the investigating agency and to the trial court. During the hearing, the bench noted that it is too early to foresee the conclusion of the trial in the near future, and his detention in custody for an indefinite period will not be in conformity with well-settled principles of criminal jurisprudence.

The counsel, representing Ghosh, contended that his client has been granted bail in the Enforcement Directorate matter by the Calcutta High Court and stressed the trial in the matter will not commence soon in the near future. He said Ghosh was arrested in February 2023, and he has been in jail since then.

The CBI’s counsel vehemently opposed the grant of bail to Ghosh. He said Ghosh was part of a widespread scam and had created a fake website resembling the original website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The CBI’s counsel said that bribes of nearly Rs 4 crores were collected from undeserving candidates. The bench said the continued incarceration of the petitioner might not be justifiable while allowing his bail plea.

