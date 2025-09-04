Supreme Court Sets Aside Rajasthan HC Order, Allows Bail To Two In Minor Rape Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to two brothers accused of committing continuous rape upon a minor, saying the appellants cannot be presumed to be guilty considering the material brought on record.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe passed the order on September 3. The accused brothers were represented by advocate Namit Saxena before the apex court.

It was alleged that the brothers had raped a minor girl in Bhilwara at Rajasthan for 5 years before the FIR was registered in 2024. It was alleged in the FIR that the two brothers raped the victim since 2019, and held her photos and videos and even threatened to kill her brother. It was alleged that the victim was taken to a place on April 30, 2024, and she returned on May 3, 2024, and an FIR was lodged after 14 days on May 17, 2024.

The appellants moved the apex court challenging an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, in March, this year, which denied them regular bail.

During the hearing, the bench asked counsel for Rajasthan, advocate Saurabh Rajpal, about the stage of trial to which he responded that out of 24 witnesses arrayed only one has been examined so far.

Saxena argued before the apex court that prior to the alleged incident, the main accused had married the prosecutrix once she turned major. He submitted that the family did not approve of their relationship, and they eloped but had to come back and after an unexplained delay of 14 days, the FIR was lodged.

Saxena stressed that only to invoke the provisions of POCSO, a vague incident of 2019 has been mentioned and the entire family has been roped in, and stressed that there is no medical evidence against his clients.

The apex court noted that the FIR was registered in May 2024, in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, for the offences punishable under sections 363, 366, 342, 506, 384, 376(2)(n), 376(3) and 376D of the IPC, and sections 5(l), 6, 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The bench noted that it has been informed that the trial has commenced and the examination of the second witness is presently going on.

“Considering the period of incarceration suffered by the appellants and as their custodial interrogation is not required at this stage, we are of the opinion that this is a fit case for grant of bail to them pending the trial," said the bench, in its order passed on September 3.

The bench said though the allegations made against the appellants are serious in nature, the truth and the genuineness of such allegations require to be proved and pending such enquiry, the appellants cannot be presumed to be guilty. “More so, considering the material placed on record before us”, said the bench, and decided to allow the appeals and set aside the high court order.

The bench said the appellants shall be released on bail in connection with the FIR on such appropriate terms and conditions as may be fixed by the trial court. “The appellants shall cooperate during the course of the trial and shall not take unnecessary adjournments. They shall not approach or intimidate the prosecutrix or any of the witnesses”, said the apex court.

The bench clarified that it has not made any observations/comments on the merits of the case and any observation made in this order is meant only for the limited purpose of grant of bail.

Read More