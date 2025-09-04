ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Sets Aside Rajasthan HC Order, Allows Bail To Two In Minor Rape Case

The appellants moved the apex court challenging an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, in March, this year, which denied them regular bail.

SC
Supreme Court (IANS)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 4, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST

3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to two brothers accused of committing continuous rape upon a minor, saying the appellants cannot be presumed to be guilty considering the material brought on record.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe passed the order on September 3. The accused brothers were represented by advocate Namit Saxena before the apex court.

It was alleged that the brothers had raped a minor girl in Bhilwara at Rajasthan for 5 years before the FIR was registered in 2024. It was alleged in the FIR that the two brothers raped the victim since 2019, and held her photos and videos and even threatened to kill her brother. It was alleged that the victim was taken to a place on April 30, 2024, and she returned on May 3, 2024, and an FIR was lodged after 14 days on May 17, 2024.

The appellants moved the apex court challenging an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, in March, this year, which denied them regular bail.

During the hearing, the bench asked counsel for Rajasthan, advocate Saurabh Rajpal, about the stage of trial to which he responded that out of 24 witnesses arrayed only one has been examined so far.

Saxena argued before the apex court that prior to the alleged incident, the main accused had married the prosecutrix once she turned major. He submitted that the family did not approve of their relationship, and they eloped but had to come back and after an unexplained delay of 14 days, the FIR was lodged.

Saxena stressed that only to invoke the provisions of POCSO, a vague incident of 2019 has been mentioned and the entire family has been roped in, and stressed that there is no medical evidence against his clients.

The apex court noted that the FIR was registered in May 2024, in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, for the offences punishable under sections 363, 366, 342, 506, 384, 376(2)(n), 376(3) and 376D of the IPC, and sections 5(l), 6, 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The bench noted that it has been informed that the trial has commenced and the examination of the second witness is presently going on.

“Considering the period of incarceration suffered by the appellants and as their custodial interrogation is not required at this stage, we are of the opinion that this is a fit case for grant of bail to them pending the trial," said the bench, in its order passed on September 3.

The bench said though the allegations made against the appellants are serious in nature, the truth and the genuineness of such allegations require to be proved and pending such enquiry, the appellants cannot be presumed to be guilty. “More so, considering the material placed on record before us”, said the bench, and decided to allow the appeals and set aside the high court order.

The bench said the appellants shall be released on bail in connection with the FIR on such appropriate terms and conditions as may be fixed by the trial court. “The appellants shall cooperate during the course of the trial and shall not take unnecessary adjournments. They shall not approach or intimidate the prosecutrix or any of the witnesses”, said the apex court.

The bench clarified that it has not made any observations/comments on the merits of the case and any observation made in this order is meant only for the limited purpose of grant of bail.

Read More

  1. Odisha Woman 'Gangraped' Inside Van After Job Offer Trap, Two Detained
  2. Kolkata Law College Gangrape: 650-Page Chargesheet Names Manojit Mishra, Three Others

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to two brothers accused of committing continuous rape upon a minor, saying the appellants cannot be presumed to be guilty considering the material brought on record.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe passed the order on September 3. The accused brothers were represented by advocate Namit Saxena before the apex court.

It was alleged that the brothers had raped a minor girl in Bhilwara at Rajasthan for 5 years before the FIR was registered in 2024. It was alleged in the FIR that the two brothers raped the victim since 2019, and held her photos and videos and even threatened to kill her brother. It was alleged that the victim was taken to a place on April 30, 2024, and she returned on May 3, 2024, and an FIR was lodged after 14 days on May 17, 2024.

The appellants moved the apex court challenging an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, in March, this year, which denied them regular bail.

During the hearing, the bench asked counsel for Rajasthan, advocate Saurabh Rajpal, about the stage of trial to which he responded that out of 24 witnesses arrayed only one has been examined so far.

Saxena argued before the apex court that prior to the alleged incident, the main accused had married the prosecutrix once she turned major. He submitted that the family did not approve of their relationship, and they eloped but had to come back and after an unexplained delay of 14 days, the FIR was lodged.

Saxena stressed that only to invoke the provisions of POCSO, a vague incident of 2019 has been mentioned and the entire family has been roped in, and stressed that there is no medical evidence against his clients.

The apex court noted that the FIR was registered in May 2024, in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, for the offences punishable under sections 363, 366, 342, 506, 384, 376(2)(n), 376(3) and 376D of the IPC, and sections 5(l), 6, 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The bench noted that it has been informed that the trial has commenced and the examination of the second witness is presently going on.

“Considering the period of incarceration suffered by the appellants and as their custodial interrogation is not required at this stage, we are of the opinion that this is a fit case for grant of bail to them pending the trial," said the bench, in its order passed on September 3.

The bench said though the allegations made against the appellants are serious in nature, the truth and the genuineness of such allegations require to be proved and pending such enquiry, the appellants cannot be presumed to be guilty. “More so, considering the material placed on record before us”, said the bench, and decided to allow the appeals and set aside the high court order.

The bench said the appellants shall be released on bail in connection with the FIR on such appropriate terms and conditions as may be fixed by the trial court. “The appellants shall cooperate during the course of the trial and shall not take unnecessary adjournments. They shall not approach or intimidate the prosecutrix or any of the witnesses”, said the apex court.

The bench clarified that it has not made any observations/comments on the merits of the case and any observation made in this order is meant only for the limited purpose of grant of bail.

Read More

  1. Odisha Woman 'Gangraped' Inside Van After Job Offer Trap, Two Detained
  2. Kolkata Law College Gangrape: 650-Page Chargesheet Names Manojit Mishra, Three Others

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POCSORAJASTHAN HIGH COURTSUPREME COURT GABGRAPE RAJASTHANBHILWARA GANGRAPE SC

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.