ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail to Bibhav Kumar, Private Secretary of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in Swati Maliwal Assault Case

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

The Supreme Court, which granted bail to CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case, said that he will not enter the CM's residence till all witnesses are examined. The bench noted that the matter will take time to conclude and the prosecution has proposed to examine more than 51 witnesses.

Representational
Representational (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted bail to Bibhav Kumar, private secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Swati Maliwal assault case on Monday. A bench led by Justice Surya Kant noted that Kumar has already undergone incarceration for over 100 days and trial will take time to commence.

The apex court noted that Kumar can be released on bail by imposing conditions, including no tampering with evidence or influencing the witnesses. The apex court said Kumar shall not be restored as private secretary of Delhi CM or political office associated with the CM’s office.

The bench said he will not enter CM residence till all witnesses are examined, and the prosecution should first examine important and vulnerable private witnesses in the matter. The apex court made it clear that Kumar cannot enter the CM’s residence until all important witnesses are examined.

The bench also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the prosecution has proposed to examine more than 51 witnesses and the trial in the matter will take time to conclude.

The bench observed that since the charge sheet in the case has already been filed, Kumar's release will not cause any prejudice to the investigation. Additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing Delhi police opposed any relief for Kumar saying that he may influence the witnesses in the matter.

"Petitioner is in custody for 100 days. Chargesheet filed. Injuries are simple. It's a case for bail, you should not oppose. You can't keep a person in jail in such a case," said the bench.

Kumar moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's order denying him bail. On July 12, High Court had dismissed Mr Kumar's bail plea, saying he enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground to grant him the relief was made out.

During the hearing, the bench said Kumar will not enter the Chief Minister's residence till all witnesses are examined and he should also refrain making any public comment on the case which is sub judice before trial court.

Raju insisted that if bail is granted to him then he may influence key witnesses and also tamper with the evidence. However, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi submitted that the assault was minor and the charges exaggerated.

Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha member, has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at the Chief Minister's residence on May 13.

Read More:

  1. No Immediate Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Adjourns His Bail Pleas Till September 5

New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted bail to Bibhav Kumar, private secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Swati Maliwal assault case on Monday. A bench led by Justice Surya Kant noted that Kumar has already undergone incarceration for over 100 days and trial will take time to commence.

The apex court noted that Kumar can be released on bail by imposing conditions, including no tampering with evidence or influencing the witnesses. The apex court said Kumar shall not be restored as private secretary of Delhi CM or political office associated with the CM’s office.

The bench said he will not enter CM residence till all witnesses are examined, and the prosecution should first examine important and vulnerable private witnesses in the matter. The apex court made it clear that Kumar cannot enter the CM’s residence until all important witnesses are examined.

The bench also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the prosecution has proposed to examine more than 51 witnesses and the trial in the matter will take time to conclude.

The bench observed that since the charge sheet in the case has already been filed, Kumar's release will not cause any prejudice to the investigation. Additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing Delhi police opposed any relief for Kumar saying that he may influence the witnesses in the matter.

"Petitioner is in custody for 100 days. Chargesheet filed. Injuries are simple. It's a case for bail, you should not oppose. You can't keep a person in jail in such a case," said the bench.

Kumar moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's order denying him bail. On July 12, High Court had dismissed Mr Kumar's bail plea, saying he enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground to grant him the relief was made out.

During the hearing, the bench said Kumar will not enter the Chief Minister's residence till all witnesses are examined and he should also refrain making any public comment on the case which is sub judice before trial court.

Raju insisted that if bail is granted to him then he may influence key witnesses and also tamper with the evidence. However, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi submitted that the assault was minor and the charges exaggerated.

Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha member, has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at the Chief Minister's residence on May 13.

Read More:

  1. No Immediate Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Adjourns His Bail Pleas Till September 5
Last Updated : 17 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIBHAV KUMARSCBAILKEJRIWAL AIDESC BAIL TO BIBHAV

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.