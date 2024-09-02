ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail to Bibhav Kumar, Private Secretary of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in Swati Maliwal Assault Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted bail to Bibhav Kumar, private secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Swati Maliwal assault case on Monday. A bench led by Justice Surya Kant noted that Kumar has already undergone incarceration for over 100 days and trial will take time to commence.

The apex court noted that Kumar can be released on bail by imposing conditions, including no tampering with evidence or influencing the witnesses. The apex court said Kumar shall not be restored as private secretary of Delhi CM or political office associated with the CM’s office.

The bench said he will not enter CM residence till all witnesses are examined, and the prosecution should first examine important and vulnerable private witnesses in the matter. The apex court made it clear that Kumar cannot enter the CM’s residence until all important witnesses are examined.

The bench also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the prosecution has proposed to examine more than 51 witnesses and the trial in the matter will take time to conclude.

The bench observed that since the charge sheet in the case has already been filed, Kumar's release will not cause any prejudice to the investigation. Additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing Delhi police opposed any relief for Kumar saying that he may influence the witnesses in the matter.