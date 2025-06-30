ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Tamil Nadu MLA In Abduction Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to MLA M Jagan Moorthy, a sitting member of Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, in a case in connection with an alleged abduction case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra appeared for the state of Tamil Nadu to oppose the plea.

After hearing submissions, the bench allowed the plea filed by the Tamil Nadu MLA challenging the Madras High Court's order of June 27, 2025. The high court had dismissed his petition seeking anticipatory bail under Section 438 of the CrPC, read with Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The petitioner contended that in the case of one H M Jayaram, who is the ADGP, the apex court on June 19, 2025 granted relief to him and had transferred the investigation to CBCID, Egmore.

The petitioner argued that an FIR was registered for offences under section 189(2), 329(4) and 140(3) of BNS, and thereafter with a malafide intent to implicate the petitioner, based on the confession statement of the co-accused, the FIR was altered alleging the offence under section 189(2), 332(b), 140(1), 61(2) of BNS.

Citing Jayaram's matter, the plea contended that these relevant facts were omitted to be considered by the court and instead without noting these facts the high court had drawn adverse remarks against the petitioner. “The petitioner pursuant to the orders of Hon’ble high court dated June 16 had appeared before the investigation agency on June 17 and cooperated before the investigation agency to the fullest”, said the plea filed through advocate Ram Shankar.

The plea argued that the petitioner has been falsely implicated in a fabricated criminal case on the basis of a confession statement of a co-accused, without any direct or corroborative evidence linking him to the alleged offence.

“The case is politically motivated and intended to tarnish the petitioner’s image, stemming from an incident involving a woman and the parents of a girl who had eloped and married against her family's wishes," said the plea.

Earlier, after the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) informed the Madras High Court that it intends to arrest MLA Poovai Jagan Moorthy, who is allegedly the mastermind in a kidnapping case, the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.