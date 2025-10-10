ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Gives Four Weeks To The Centre To Respond On Pleas For Restoration Of J-K Statehood

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave four weeks to the central government to file its response on a batch of pleas seeking restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, contended that elections to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly were held peacefully and an elected government was put in place.

Mehta said that during the last six years, there has been substantial progress in Jammu and Kashmir; however submitted that certain incidents in the recent past, including the Pahalgam attack, have taken place, and all the incidents will have to be taken into consideration before taking a final call on the restoration of statehood.

It was contended before the bench that both the state government and the Union of India are in consultation on this matter. Mehta sought more time to respond to the prayers made by the petitioners. The apex court granted four weeks’ time to the Centre to respond to the submissions made by the petitioners.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that it was noted in the apex court’s order that statehood would be returned after the elections. It was also submitted that the Cabinet of Jammu and Kashmir has passed a resolution for the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to take up the matter for the restoration of statehood with the Centre.

The bench was hearing multiple pleas, including those filed by academician Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and socio-political activist Ahmad Malik, pressing for the implementation of the Centre’s assurance to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir “at the earliest”.

The counsel, representing the petitioners, referred to an undertaking recorded in the Supreme Court’s December 2023 judgment that upheld the abrogation of Article 370. Mehta said, “This is a sui generis (unique) problem and there are wider concerns involved. Of course, there was a solemn undertaking, but several factors need to be considered…”.