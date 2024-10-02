ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Frivolous Proceedings Directly Impinge On The Rule Of Law, Affects Cases Crying For Justice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that frivolous and vexatious proceedings directly impinge on the rule of law, as they add to the pendency and the consequential delay in the disposal of other cases which are crying for justice.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said even if the parties involved in a case themselves, with no valid justification attempt to delay the proceedings, the courts need to be vigilant and nip any such attempt in the bud instantly.

"The administration of justice feeds on the faith of the citizenry and nothing should be done to even remotely shake that faith and confidence," said Justice Viswanathan, who authored the judgment, delivered on Monday, on behalf of the bench.

Justice Viswanathan made several observations in a postscript regarding frivolous proceedings while setting aside a 2021 judgment of the Madras High Court directing further investigation in a murder case of 2013.

Justice Viswanathan said while it is true that delay in trial will cede to the pursuit of truth, however, a distinction should be made between cases where there exist genuine grounds to hold up the proceedings and cases where such grounds do not exist. He said the present case is a classic example of the latter category.

The bench said the victims of crime, the accused, and the society at large have a legitimate expectation that justice will be available to the parties within a reasonable time.

"It is beyond cavil that speedy and timely justice is an important facet of the rule of law. Denial of speedy and timely justice can be disastrous to the rule of law in the long term”, it said.

The bench said the legal profession has an important role to play in the process and any proceeding or application which prima facie lacks merit should not be instituted in a court.

"We are constrained to observe this because of late we notice that pleadings/petitions with outrageous and ex facie unbelievable averments are made with no inhibition whatsoever," said the bench.

The bench said reading some of the averments therein, we are left to wonder whether at all the deponents were conscious of what has been written purportedly on their behalf, before appending their signatures.

"These misadventures directly impinge on the rule of law, because they add to the pendency and the consequential delay in the disposal of other cases which are crying for justice," said Justice Viswanathan.