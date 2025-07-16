ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Forcing Dead Marriage To Continue Only Prolongs Agony, Grants Divorce To Estranged Couple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted divorce to an estranged couple on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage, saying the continuance of marriage shall only fuel animosity and litigation between the parties, which runs contrary to the ethos of matrimonial harmony envisioned by the law.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said in the present case, it is apparent that due to complete detachment and the prolonged estrangement, there has been an irretrievable breakdown of the marital bond, which cannot be mended by any means. “Moreover, both parties have spent the prime years of their youth entangled in this marital discord, which has persisted for more than the last fifteen years”, said the bench in its verdict.

The bench said it is as clear as day that in the case at hand, the continuance of marriage shall only fuel animosity and litigation between the parties, which runs contrary to the ethos of matrimonial harmony envisioned by the law. “This would ring true even more in the light of the appellant’s and his family members’ acquittal in the cruelty case preferred by the respondent. It cannot be expected by the appellant to now continue in a marital bond with the respondent, a partner who had filed and fought a false case against her husband and in-laws”, said the bench.

The bench observed the decision to be in the "best interest" of the parties and their minor child for leading independent and peaceful lives that were "free from the shadow of prolonged and futile legal battles".

The bench said the institution of marriage was rooted in "dignity, mutual respect and shared companionship" and when these foundational aspects got irreparably lost, forcing a couple to remain legally bound served no beneficial purpose.

"The marriage between the parties stands dissolved and a decree of divorce is granted in their favour by this court in exercise of its power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India," said the bench, and directed the man to pay a composite monthly maintenance of Rs 15,000 to the woman and the child.