SC: Forcing Dead Marriage To Continue Only Prolongs Agony, Grants Divorce To Estranged Couple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted divorce to an estranged couple on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage, saying the continuance of marriage shall only fuel animosity and litigation between the parties, which runs contrary to the ethos of matrimonial harmony envisioned by the law.
A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said in the present case, it is apparent that due to complete detachment and the prolonged estrangement, there has been an irretrievable breakdown of the marital bond, which cannot be mended by any means. “Moreover, both parties have spent the prime years of their youth entangled in this marital discord, which has persisted for more than the last fifteen years”, said the bench in its verdict.
The bench said it is as clear as day that in the case at hand, the continuance of marriage shall only fuel animosity and litigation between the parties, which runs contrary to the ethos of matrimonial harmony envisioned by the law. “This would ring true even more in the light of the appellant’s and his family members’ acquittal in the cruelty case preferred by the respondent. It cannot be expected by the appellant to now continue in a marital bond with the respondent, a partner who had filed and fought a false case against her husband and in-laws”, said the bench.
The bench observed the decision to be in the "best interest" of the parties and their minor child for leading independent and peaceful lives that were "free from the shadow of prolonged and futile legal battles".
The bench said the institution of marriage was rooted in "dignity, mutual respect and shared companionship" and when these foundational aspects got irreparably lost, forcing a couple to remain legally bound served no beneficial purpose.
"The marriage between the parties stands dissolved and a decree of divorce is granted in their favour by this court in exercise of its power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India," said the bench, and directed the man to pay a composite monthly maintenance of Rs 15,000 to the woman and the child.
The apex court’s judgment came on the man's appeal against a high court order refusing to grant a divorce. The man filed for divorce under Section 13(1)(a) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, before a family court on the ground of cruelty.
The bench said, “Firstly, that the appellant-husband has been acquitted in the case of cruelty preferred by the respondent against him and his family members. Secondly, it is an admitted fact that the parties have been living separately since October 2009, i.e. almost for the past sixteen years”.
“It has been emphasised by this court in Amutha vs AR Subramaniam (2023) that the welfare and dignity of both the spouses must be prioritised, and that compelling a dead marriage to continue only perpetuates mental agony and societal burden”, said the bench.
The marriage between the appellant-husband and respondent-wife was solemnised in May 2008, according to the Hindu rites. The conflict ensued between the parties shortly after the wedding took place.
