SC For Curb On Divisive Tendencies On Social Media, Mulls Guidelines For Offensive Posts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that divisive tendencies on social media should be curbed, which does not mean censorship, and there should be fraternity among citizens. It also mulled framing guidelines to regulate offensive posts.

A division bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan said citizens must know the value of freedom of speech and expression and observe self-regulation. The plea was filed by one Wazahat Khan, who was booked in several states, including West Bengal, for his objectionable posts on X against a Hindu deity.

Khan had filed a complaint against another social media influencer, Sharmistha Panoli, for allegedly making communal remarks in a video. The apex court on June 23 had granted him an interim protection from coercive action till July 14.

During today's hearing, the bench emphasised that there should be fraternity among citizens, while mulling the framing of guidelines to regulate offensive posts on social media. It also stressed the reasonable restrictions enshrined under Article 19 (2) of the Constitution under the freedom of speech and expression. The bench said these restrictions have been placed "rightly", and the state government can step in when there is a violation. "Nobody wants the state to step in (sic)," it added.

Though the bench observed that all divisive tendency on social media has to be curbed, it should not mean censorship. "We are not talking about censorship. But in the interest of fraternity, secularism and the dignity of individuals. It is not just about this petitioner. We will have to go into this beyond the petitioner," the bench observed.

Referring to the concept of content of speech in the US, the bench said, "So, freedom of expression is different, but now we are at the content."

It further observed that having an opinion is one thing, but to say that in a particular way is an abuse, and sometimes it will not come up in court in the context of hate speech. The bench said that there should be fraternity between the citizens, then all this hate will come down, and added that reasonable restrictions are rightly put it can't be 100 per cent right. "But citizens are abusing their freedom," it added.

The court extended the interim protection to Khan till the next date of hearing in about a month, and asked the counsel to assist the court in dealing with the larger issue of self-regulation of freedom of speech and expression of citizens.

Khan was arrested by Kolkata Police on June 9. He was booked in the case for offences under the BNS, including promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, and insulting or attempting to insult religion. An FIR was registered against him at the Golf Green Police Station in south Kolkata for allegedly promoting hate speech and hurting religious sentiments through social media posts.

He moved the apex court alleging that the FIRs and complaints have been lodged against him in several states, including Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Haryana, for certain old posts by him.