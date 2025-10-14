ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Fixes Timeline For Hearing Issues Pertaining To Career Stagnation Of Judicial Officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would commence hearing from October 28 on crucial issues related to factors determining seniority in the cadre of higher judiciary.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai said the court will also consider all other issues related to career stagnation faced by lower judicial officers across the country, including reference to a larger bench.

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi appointed the nodal counsels from different sides on the issue of career progression of the judicial officers and said all written submissions shall be filed by October 27.

The five-judge bench passed the order on a batch of pleas, including one filed by the All India Judges Association, on issues related to service conditions, pay scales, and career progression of judicial officers.

On October 7, the top court referred issues related to career stagnation faced by lower judicial officers across the country to a five-judge Constitution bench.