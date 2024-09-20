SC: Fair Criticism Of Judgment Is Welcome But One Should Not Transgress The Limits

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said there is no doubt that the fair criticism of the judgment is always welcome but one should not transgress the limits, while taking note of an affidavit filed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who tendered apology to the court in connection with his comments on the judiciary.

A bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan took note of an affidavit filed by Reddy, who tendered apology to the court.

On September 2, the apex court had sought Telangana Chief Minister's response to an application filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy accusing him of questioning the "independence of judiciary". The application blamed the Chief Minister for making several devastating and unrespectful comments on the judiciary, opposition leaders and police officials.

Taking note of the apology, Justice Gavai said we do not wish to proceed further so far as this issue is concerned and closed the proceedings.

Justice Gavai said: “We may only caution all the constitutional functionaries -- the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary – discharge their constitutional duties in the sphere earmarked for them by the Constitution. It is expected that all three wings show a mutual respect for the functioning of each other."

Justice Gavai made it clear that such unwarranted comments unnecessarily bring about friction. "Therefore, only put a piece of advice that one should be careful enough while making comments about the orders passed by the court. No doubt fair criticism of the judgment is always welcome. However, one should not transgress the limits," said Justice Gavai.

On September 2, the apex court observed that Reddy should exercise some restraint in making public statements and said the judges will come and go.

"God forbid if his liberty is in jeopardy only this institution will protect (him)," the court had said. "Why should you drag the court and the lawyers’.....”, the bench had asked Reddy's counsel. The issue came up before the apex court during the hearing of a plea filed by BRS MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy and three others seeking transfer of the 2015 cash-for-vote case trial from Telangana to Bhopal.