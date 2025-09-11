ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Extends Protection From Arrest To TN MLA In Abduction Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to extend the interim protection from arrest of Poovai Jaganmoorthy, MLA of K V Kuppam, Tamil Nadu, in a case alleging his involvement in the abduction of a minor boy.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Manoj Mishra and NK Singh. “Interim order granted earlier to continue,” said the bench.

On June 30, this year, the apex court granted anticipatory bail to MLA M Jegan Moorthy in the case. The lawmaker moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court's order of June 27, 2025. The high court had dismissed his petition seeking anticipatory bail under Section 438 of the CrPC, read with Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The petitioner contended that in the case of one H M Jayaram, who is the ADGP, the apex court on June 19, 2025, granted the relief to him and had transferred the investigation to CBCID, Egmore.

The petitioner argued that an FIR was registered for offences under section 189(2), 329(4) and 140(3) of BNS, and thereafter with a malafide intent to implicate the petitioner, based on the confession statement of the co-accused, the FIR was altered alleging the offence under section 189(2), 332(b), 140(1), 61(2) of BNS.

Citing Jayaram's matter, the plea contended that these relevant facts were omitted to be considered by the court and instead, without noting these facts, the high court had drawn adverse remarks against the petitioner. “The petitioner, pursuant to the orders of the Hon’ble High Court dated June 16, had appeared before the investigation agency on June 17 and cooperated with the investigation agency to the fullest”, said the plea filed through advocate Ram Shankar.