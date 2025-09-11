SC Extends Protection From Arrest To TN MLA In Abduction Case
On June 30, this year, the apex court granted anticipatory bail to MLA M Jegan Moorthy in the case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 11, 2025 at 9:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to extend the interim protection from arrest of Poovai Jaganmoorthy, MLA of K V Kuppam, Tamil Nadu, in a case alleging his involvement in the abduction of a minor boy.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Manoj Mishra and NK Singh. “Interim order granted earlier to continue,” said the bench.
On June 30, this year, the apex court granted anticipatory bail to MLA M Jegan Moorthy in the case. The lawmaker moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court's order of June 27, 2025. The high court had dismissed his petition seeking anticipatory bail under Section 438 of the CrPC, read with Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
The petitioner contended that in the case of one H M Jayaram, who is the ADGP, the apex court on June 19, 2025, granted the relief to him and had transferred the investigation to CBCID, Egmore.
The petitioner argued that an FIR was registered for offences under section 189(2), 329(4) and 140(3) of BNS, and thereafter with a malafide intent to implicate the petitioner, based on the confession statement of the co-accused, the FIR was altered alleging the offence under section 189(2), 332(b), 140(1), 61(2) of BNS.
Citing Jayaram's matter, the plea contended that these relevant facts were omitted to be considered by the court and instead, without noting these facts, the high court had drawn adverse remarks against the petitioner. “The petitioner, pursuant to the orders of the Hon’ble High Court dated June 16, had appeared before the investigation agency on June 17 and cooperated with the investigation agency to the fullest”, said the plea filed through advocate Ram Shankar.
The plea argued that the petitioner has been falsely implicated in a fabricated criminal case on the basis of a confession statement of a co-accused, without any direct or corroborative evidence linking him to the alleged offence.
“The case is politically motivated and intended to tarnish the petitioner’s image, stemming from an incident involving a woman and the parents of a girl who had eloped and married against her family's wishes," said the plea.
Earlier, after the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) informed the Madras High Court that it intends to arrest MLA Poovai Jaganmoorthy, who is allegedly the mastermind in a kidnapping case, the high court dismissed Jaganmoorthy's anticipatory bail plea.
The case, which also involves ADGP Jayaram and others, is currently being heard in the Madras High Court. Jeganmoorthy filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. In it, he had requested, "I have no connection with the kidnapping case. Therefore, I should be granted anticipatory bail."
Also Read
ADGP Jayaram Arrested In Kidnapping Case, No Bail For MLA Poovai Jaganmoorthy
Madras High Court Dismisses MLA Jaganmoorthy's Anticipatory Bail Plea