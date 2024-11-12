ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Extends Interim Protection From Arrest To Actor Siddique in 'Rape' Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Malayalam film actor Siddique in an alleged rape case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Siddique, submitted before the bench that he has a bad throat and sought some time to argue the matter.

At the beginning of the hearing, Rohatgi submitted that the investigating agency is repeatedly asking the actor about his phone and laptop which he had in 2016. Rohatgi made it clear that his client does not have that now, and also Siddique

has met the complainant only once.

Rohatgi said the probe agency is also seeking his passport and Aadhaar number. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing Kerala Police, said Siddique has been appearing before it but is not cooperating in the probe. Kumar submitted that he is giving evasive replies.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench extended its interim order of September 30 in which it granted him interim protection from arrest in the case and directed him to cooperate in the investigation.