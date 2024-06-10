SC Extends Deadline to AAP to Vacate Party Office at Rouse Avenue By Aug 10

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the time for the Aam Aadmi Party till August 10, 2024 to vacate its Delhi office, at Rouse Avenue, which is situated on the land allotted to the Delhi High Court.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said this is an application seeking modification of order passed on March 4, 2024, seeking extension of time to vacate the premises at Rouse Avenue, New Delhi, on or before August 10, 2024.

Giving the last opportunity to the AAP to vacate its Delhi office, the bench said: “we extend the time granted by March 4 order, to vacate the premises till August 10, 2024”. “On an undertaking to be given by the applicant….before the registry of this court that it will hand over possession of the premises in question on or before August 10, 2024. Application stands disposed of”, said the apex court, in its order.

Advocate G Parmeshwar, representing the Delhi High Court, which exercises administrative control over courts in the national capital, contended that since 2020 the premises in question have been allotted to the high court and added, “we have not got possession of the space for the last four year”.

On March 4, the Supreme Court granted time till June 15, 2024, to AAP to vacate its office at Rouse Avenue, saying that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court to expand the district judiciary footprint, and told the AAP’s counsel, “after 2017 you have no lawful right to be in occupation….”.

The bench declined to entertain a contention by AAP that the vacation should be subject to allotment of an alternative office space to the national political party.

During the hearing, Parmeshwar stressed that if the apex court is extending the time, then it should be the last opportunity. He made it clear that they are keen to be involved in the tussle between AAP and the Union government. It was argued before the court that the expansion of Delhi's Rouse Avenue is not moving forward, as the premises in question have not been vacated. AAP was represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi before the court.

The Delhi High Court, earlier this month, had refused to entertain a plea by AAP to order the Union government to allow the national party to use a housing unit, presently in occupation of a Delhi Minister, as its office on a temporary basis.

The apex court, in its March 4 order, had said: “In view of the impending General Elections, we grant the Aam Aadmi Party time until 15 June 2024 to vacate the premises so that the land which has been allotted for the purpose of expanding the footprint of the district judiciary can be duly utilized on an expeditious basis”.