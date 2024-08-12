ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Expresses Shock Over Delay In Consideration Of UP Prisoner's Remission Plea

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : Aug 12, 2024, 11:02 PM IST

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

The Supreme Court expressed shock at the Principal Secretary of the Prison Administration Department, Uttar Pradesh, for using the code of conduct as an excuse to avoid deciding on a prisoner's remission plea. The apex court also ordered the Principal Secretary to submit an affidavit, listing the names of the officers in the Chief Minister's Secretariat of Uttar Pradesh who refused to process the file concerning the prisoner's remission.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it is shocking that the Principal Secretary, of the Prison Administration Department, Uttar Pradesh is citing the code of conduct as an excuse for not deciding on a remission plea by a prisoner.
Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is shocking that the Principal Secretary, of the Prison Administration Department, Uttar Pradesh is citing the code of conduct as an excuse for not deciding on a remission plea by a prisoner. The apex court also directed the principal secretary to file an affidavit giving details: names of the officers in the office of the secretariat of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who refused to accept the file regarding prisoner's remission.

During the hearing, a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih observed, “We strongly disapprove. This is not done…”. “Why is Uttar Pradesh not complying with our orders? We will not leave you like this…”, said the bench. The bench minced no words in criticising the officials concerned for sitting on remission pleas and orally pointed out that it violates the fundamental rights of convicts and the court will not approve of it.

The bench, in its order, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary, of the Prison Administration Department, appeared through video conference according to the order on August 5. The bench said he has hardly any explanation to offer for the long delay in making compliance with the orders of this court and now he is giving an excuse that the file is pending with the competent authority.

“What is shocking is the response of Rajesh Kumar Singh…he states that notwithstanding the order dated May 13, 2024, passed by this court in writ petition making it very clear that the code of conduct will not come in the way of the State Government while considering the case of the petitioner for grant of permanent remission, the file forwarded to the Secretariat of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was not accepted and, ultimately, the file was sent to the Secretariat of the Chief Minister only after the expiry of code of conduct”, said the bench, in its order, which was uploaded in the evening.

The apex court directed Singh to file an affidavit disclosing details, such as names of the officers in the office of the Secretariat of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh who refused to accept the file. “He will also place on record whether any effort was made by him to represent before the officers concerned in the Secretariat of the Chief Minister that the Government was bound by the order of this Court dated 13th May 2024”, said the bench.

The bench said, “Even in this case, as of today, there is no decision taken by the State Government. Before we issue a notice of contempt to the appropriate officers of the State Government, we direct Rajesh Kumar Singh to file an affidavit setting out on oath what he has stated before us orally”.

“Necessary correspondence made with the Secretariat of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case of the petitioner in writ petition shall also be placed on record. The said affidavit shall be filed by August 14, 2024. List both the Petitions on August 20, 2024”, said the bench. The bench passed the order on a petition filed by one Kuldeep.

The apex court in April this year granted six weeks to the Uttar Pradesh government to decide on the remission plea of the prisoner. In July, the top court was informed that the state government had not passed any order.

Read more:

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is shocking that the Principal Secretary, of the Prison Administration Department, Uttar Pradesh is citing the code of conduct as an excuse for not deciding on a remission plea by a prisoner. The apex court also directed the principal secretary to file an affidavit giving details: names of the officers in the office of the secretariat of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who refused to accept the file regarding prisoner's remission.

During the hearing, a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih observed, “We strongly disapprove. This is not done…”. “Why is Uttar Pradesh not complying with our orders? We will not leave you like this…”, said the bench. The bench minced no words in criticising the officials concerned for sitting on remission pleas and orally pointed out that it violates the fundamental rights of convicts and the court will not approve of it.

The bench, in its order, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary, of the Prison Administration Department, appeared through video conference according to the order on August 5. The bench said he has hardly any explanation to offer for the long delay in making compliance with the orders of this court and now he is giving an excuse that the file is pending with the competent authority.

“What is shocking is the response of Rajesh Kumar Singh…he states that notwithstanding the order dated May 13, 2024, passed by this court in writ petition making it very clear that the code of conduct will not come in the way of the State Government while considering the case of the petitioner for grant of permanent remission, the file forwarded to the Secretariat of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was not accepted and, ultimately, the file was sent to the Secretariat of the Chief Minister only after the expiry of code of conduct”, said the bench, in its order, which was uploaded in the evening.

The apex court directed Singh to file an affidavit disclosing details, such as names of the officers in the office of the Secretariat of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh who refused to accept the file. “He will also place on record whether any effort was made by him to represent before the officers concerned in the Secretariat of the Chief Minister that the Government was bound by the order of this Court dated 13th May 2024”, said the bench.

The bench said, “Even in this case, as of today, there is no decision taken by the State Government. Before we issue a notice of contempt to the appropriate officers of the State Government, we direct Rajesh Kumar Singh to file an affidavit setting out on oath what he has stated before us orally”.

“Necessary correspondence made with the Secretariat of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case of the petitioner in writ petition shall also be placed on record. The said affidavit shall be filed by August 14, 2024. List both the Petitions on August 20, 2024”, said the bench. The bench passed the order on a petition filed by one Kuldeep.

The apex court in April this year granted six weeks to the Uttar Pradesh government to decide on the remission plea of the prisoner. In July, the top court was informed that the state government had not passed any order.

Read more:

Last Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTUP PRINCIPAL SECRETARY PRISONPRISONER REMISSION PLEASC ON UP PRINCIPAL SECRETARY PRISON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.