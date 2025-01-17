ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Heap Of Garbage Will Remain Till 2027’, SC Expresses Shock At MCD’s Reply Over 3k Tonne Untreated Solid Waste Daily

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday criticised the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for over 3,000 tonnes of solid waste remaining untreated every day and, citing MCD’s affidavit, said it is shocked to learn that it will take time till December 2027 to clear it.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. “This heap of garbage will remain till 2027. What is this? The MCD says by December 2027 it will be cleared. The Union of India cannot shut its eyes. This is blatant in the national capital," said the bench.

Discontent with the authorities concerned, the bench said it should not be compelled to pass some harsh directions, and stressed, “Such issues will have to be dealt with drastically”.

The MCD, in an affidavit, said the untreated solid waste in the national capital would be cleared by December 2027. The bench expressed its shock at this claim of the MCD. “We are shocked to read this affidavit, which says that it will take time till December 2027 to clear it”, said the bench. The apex court, which appeared unrelenting in its criticism of the authorities concerned, said, “What is happening in the national capital?”