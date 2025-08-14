SC Expresses Discontent Over Fresh Directions Issued By MP High Court Despite Its Stay Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its discontent over the Madhya Pradesh High Court, for issuing further directions despite it having put on hold its earlier order stalling the admission process in paramedical courses for academic years 2023–24 and 2024–25 in the state.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, on August 1, had given the go-ahead for restarting the admission process in paramedical courses by lifting the stay granted by the high court.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by CJI and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing a plea by the registrar of the Madhya Pradesh Paramedical Council, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

The CJI emphasized the importance of judicial propriety. He, however made it clear that the apex court does not exercise administrative control over high courts. The apex court put on hold both the impugned order and the ongoing proceedings before the high court.

During the hearing, Rohatgi said it is shocking that the high court issued further directions in the matter and added, “I should have asked for a stay of the proceedings on that day itself… you see, the high court notes the Supreme Court order and yet proceeded with the matter….”.

The bench said it is surprised at the manner in which the high court has passed the order. “This court stayed the high court’s order on August 1. Even after noting in its order that the Supreme Court had stayed the earlier order, the high court proceeded to hear the matter further,” said the bench, in its order.

The bench observed that when the apex court had put on hold the high court order, which was passed on July 16, then issuing further directions is not in tune with the constitutional scheme under which the courts function.

The high court on July 16, had put on hold the ongoing recognition and admission process for paramedical courses for 2023–24 and 2024–25 by taking note of a plea filed by the law students' association.