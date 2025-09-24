SC Expresses Concern Over Delay in 2016 Arson Trial Involving Advocate Surendra Gadling, Seeks Maharashtra's Response
The bench expressed its discontent with the incarceration of a person without trial, and asked the state to apprise the court on the time frame.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its discontent over the delay in trial of a 2016 arson case, involving advocate Surendra Gadling, and sought an explanation from the Maharashtra government.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench expressed its discontent with the incarceration of a person without trial, and asked the state to apprise the court on the time frame within which the trial is likely to be concluded.
Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Gadling, contended before the bench that his client has been incarcerated for 6.7 years in the case. "At this stage, we want to see what is the material," the bench asked additional solicitor general S V Raju, who represented Maharashtra government before the bench
The bench pointed at the petitioner’s long incarceration and sought an explanation from the prosecution on the point of trial in the case. “But why is the trial not going on? You keep a person in custody without trial for how many years?”, the bench asked Raju.
"We require some clarifications on certain issues. What is the reason for delay in trial," the bench asked. The bench asked whether a person can be kept in custody as an undertrial for many years.
The bench was informed that the application for discharge was pending in the case. Raju contended that regarding the delay, the blame cannot be pinned on the prosecution rather the accused is responsible. Raju argued that Gadling had filed a discharge application but was refusing to argue it unless he was permitted to be physically present in court, and pointed out that he cannot be physically produced due to security concerns.
The bench queried why the discharge application can't be dismissed if there is non-cooperation by the applicant. It further queried, why should the trial be held up on this ground?
After hearing submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 29. Gadling has challenged a January 2023 order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court which refused to grant him bail in the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.
On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.
Gadling is accused of providing aid to Maoists, who were working at the ground level. He was also alleged to have entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused and some of those absconding in the case.
He was booked under various provisions of anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the IPC.
Gadling is also an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relating to alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district.