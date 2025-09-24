ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Expresses Concern Over Delay in 2016 Arson Trial Involving Advocate Surendra Gadling, Seeks Maharashtra's Response

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its discontent over the delay in trial of a 2016 arson case, involving advocate Surendra Gadling, and sought an explanation from the Maharashtra government.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench expressed its discontent with the incarceration of a person without trial, and asked the state to apprise the court on the time frame within which the trial is likely to be concluded.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Gadling, contended before the bench that his client has been incarcerated for 6.7 years in the case. "At this stage, we want to see what is the material," the bench asked additional solicitor general S V Raju, who represented Maharashtra government before the bench

The bench pointed at the petitioner’s long incarceration and sought an explanation from the prosecution on the point of trial in the case. “But why is the trial not going on? You keep a person in custody without trial for how many years?”, the bench asked Raju.

"We require some clarifications on certain issues. What is the reason for delay in trial," the bench asked. The bench asked whether a person can be kept in custody as an undertrial for many years.

The bench was informed that the application for discharge was pending in the case. Raju contended that regarding the delay, the blame cannot be pinned on the prosecution rather the accused is responsible. Raju argued that Gadling had filed a discharge application but was refusing to argue it unless he was permitted to be physically present in court, and pointed out that he cannot be physically produced due to security concerns.