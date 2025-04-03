SC: Even A 'Criminal', Under The Law, Enjoys Certain Safeguards In Order To Ensure Protection And Dignity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the director generals of police of all the states and Union Territories to strictly adhere to all safeguards available to persons in custody, saying that even a criminal enjoys certain protection.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra. The bench said the Director General is also directed to ensure that such types of occurrences do not recur and there should be a zero-tolerance on behalf of the senior officer(s) with regard to any alleged transgression of authority by any subordinate officer(s).

The bench said: "Even if a person may be a 'criminal', the law requires that he be treated in accordance therewith. Even a 'criminal', under the law of our land, enjoys certain safeguards in order to ensure protection of his person and dignity. In this case, the petitioner, when picked up by the police, was at best an accused".

The bench referred to a checklist shown by the counsel for Haryana under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. "Perusal of the same prima facie does not inspire confidence. Rather, it appears that only as a formality, the same has been submitted. We express our strong reservations with regard to filling-up of the checklist in a mechanical manner," said the bench in an order passed on March 26.

The top court said police are a very vital part of the state machinery, and it has a direct bearing on the safety and security of the society at large and individuals in particular. "The need, therefore, for maintaining the confidence of individuals and society-at-large in the police is paramount," said the bench.

The bench made these observations after a man claimed that he was held by Haryana Police in violation of the law on arrest aside from being subjected to physical abuse during his detention and inside the police station.

The petitioner's counsel cited an e-mail sent by his brother at around 11.24 am on the same day to the Superintendent of Police concerned over his brother's alleged arrest. The counsel alleged physical torture in the police station was only after the e-mail was sent to the higher officials "as a knee-jerk reaction" and an FIR was lodged two hours later at around 1.30 pm. The bench said it was apparent that there was "high-handedness" on the part of the police.

The bench said it is possible to state that a common man can be expected to exceed his limits, but not the police. The bench directed its registry to send a copy of its judgment passed in 2023 to all DGPs of states and UTs aside from the Delhi Police Commissioner as a reminder "to adhere to all safeguards available to persons under custody."