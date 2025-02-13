SC Dissolves CMJ University, Affirms Meghalaya Government's 2014 Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the dissolution of the Chander Mohan Jha (CMJ) University in Meghalaya, as it affirmed the 2014 decision of the state government to shut down the institution over allegations of “mismanagement, maladministration, indiscipline and fraudulent intent”.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Sandeep Mehta said that the procedure prescribed under Section 14(1) of the Act for the appointment of the chancellor was not duly followed by the CMJ University and consequently, the appointment of the chancellor of the CMJ University was non-est and void ab initio.

"The dissolution order dated 31st March 2014 has been passed with strict adherence to the procedural requirements outlined under Section 48 of the CMJ University Act, 2009, and in compliance with the directions issued by this court in its order dated 13th September 2013 passed in SLP of 2013," said the bench.

The top court said the division bench of the high court was not justified in remanding the matter to a single judge for reconsideration on merits. "The decision of the state government dated 31st March 2014 in dissolving the CMJ University is affirmed. It would be open for the state government to take appropriate measures pursuant to the affirmation of the decision to dissolve the CMJ University," said the bench.

The bench upheld the state’s order, dismissing the Meghalaya High Court’s 2021 directive for a reconsideration of the dissolution. The bench found merit in the recommendations made by the Meghalaya Governor, who, as the university’s visitor, had advised the removal of Chandra Mohan Jha (CMJ) as the chancellor and dissolution of the university, besides withdrawal of PhD, M.Phil and B.Ed degrees that were conferred without regulatory approvals.

"It is apposite to note that the visitor, vide letter dated 30th April 2013, had issued specific directions to the appellants, mandating compliance and the submission of a compliance report by 21st May 2013. However, rather than adhering to these directives and curing the defects/shortcomings, the appellants chose to challenge the said letter in the Court of law and lost in this attempt," said the bench.

The bench said since the appellants did not comply with the directions and failed to submit the compliance report within the specified timeframe, a reminder letter dated 3rd June 2013 was issued by the state government, asking for compliance by 10th June 2013.

The bench further said the state government gave full consideration to the reply submitted by the appellants and the documents available on record.

"Before passing the dissolution order dated 31st March 2014, the State Government analysed the explanation provided by the appellants and evaluated the supporting evidence. While recording the final determination, it thoroughly and minutely adverted to the manifest irregularities and discrepancies portrayed in the running and the management of the CMJ University and discarded the same with exhaustive reasons," said the top court.