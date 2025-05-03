SC Dismisses Review Petitions, Upholds Income Tax On Salaries Of Nuns And Priests In Aided Schools

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed review petitions filed against its November 7, 2024, order, where it upheld an order passed by the Madras High Court, which said that salaries paid to nuns and priests working as teachers in aided schools run by the church are subject to income tax. The apex court in November last year had dismissed over 90 petitions from various missionaries to exempt salaried nuns and priests from paying income tax.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, in an order passed on April 16, which was recently uploaded on the apex court’s website, dismissed the review petitions against its November 7, 2024, order. The bench also decided to dismiss a prayer seeking oral hearing/listing the other review petitions in open court.

The bench said, “Given the letter dated March 20, 2025, circulated by the learned counsel for the petitioner, Review Petition (C) No. 559/2025 in SLP (C) No. 13821/2019 is dismissed as withdrawn. Prayer for oral hearing/listing the other review petitions in open court is rejected”.

The bench said, “Having gone through the review petitions and also the documents enclosed, we do not find any good ground or reason to review the order dated November 7, 2024. Accordingly, the review petitions are dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed”.

In November 2024, a bench led by then Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had said the money is given to the school in the form of a salary grant, therefore, it cannot be exempted from TDS.

The CJI said, “It’s a salary which is paid to one of the nuns or a father. They don’t take it in their own coffers. That’s all….”. Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for some of the appellants, had contended before the bench that the money is not paid to the schools, but goes directly to the diocese.

The bench, which was not content with the contention of the appellants’ counsel, asked, How will the government pay the diocese? The bench added, “The government will never pay the diocese…”, and added that the government cannot contribute to a religion, therefore, the government will pay to the school.

Datar submitted that technically it will pay to the school, and the funds are to go straight to the diocese.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that because they say we have taken a vow of poverty, and added, “So, they would not retain the salary”.

The CJI said the organisation bills the salary to the father or the nun, but pays it to either one of the sister organisations or whatever for charitable purposes. The CJI made it clear that TDS has to be deducted.

The bench said the government says that this is our budget of, say, Rs 5,000 crore for aided schools, and to this particular school, Rs 25 lakh is the grant in aid.

The bench added that the school would then say, "We will not distribute it to the teachers, but we will give it to the diocese." "Once it comes into the hands of the school, it gets blocked by the salary for these teachers," said the bench.

Datar contended before the bench that it does not happen like that, and, elaborating on the process, added that it never comes to the account of the school.

A single judge of the Madras High Court had ruled in favour of the priests and nuns. The high court judge had said that their salaries cannot be subject to income tax as the money is not accrued to them but only to the diocese. The Income Tax Department filed an appeal against this order before a division bench of the high court, which reversed this order in 2019. This order was challenged in the apex court.