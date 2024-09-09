SC Dismisses Pleas By Abhishek Banerjee and His Wife Against ED Summons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked the pleas filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee against the Enforcement Directorate's summons in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma pronounced the judgment. The bench had concluded the hearing in the matter in August. The detailed judgment on the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee had moved the apex court challenging a Delhi High Court order, which declined to quash summons issued by the ED against them in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Banerjees before the apex court.

Banerjees had challenged the ED summons on the grounds that they should not be required to appear in New Delhi but in their home town in Kolkata. During the hearing, Abhishek Banerjee, challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, had contended before the Supreme Court that it would have to examine whether the central agency can assume a pan-India jurisdiction and summon any person at any place of their choice, under the purported garb of Section 50 of the PMLA, and there is no procedure for summoning a witness or an accused in a PMLA.

Banerjee, who represents the Diamond Harbour seat in Lok Sabha, had stressed that this would be an utter derogation of the fundamental rights of the person.