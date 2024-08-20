ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Plea To Declare Caste System Unconstitutional

By PTI

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by one Wazir Singh Poonia, contending that the caste system is against fundamental rights.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking directions to declare the caste system unconstitutional. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said no case for interference was made out.

"The Constitution as originally drafted refers to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said. The court was hearing a petition filed by one Wazir Singh Poonia, contending that the caste system is against fundamental rights.

