SC Dismisses Plea Of Two Convicts In Rape Case Of Minor School Girl

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain the appeal by two convicts against their sentence of life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2019 on the pretext of taking her to a picnic.

On Tuesday, a bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan rejected the appeal of convicts Sanjay Paikra and Pustam Yadav. The appellants had moved the apex court, challenging the judgment of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The bench said that this is a very serious case and the accused kidnapped and raped a minor schoolgirl. “After hearing learnt counsel for the petitioner, we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order passed by the High Court. Accordingly, the Special Leave Petition is dismissed. Pending applications, if any, shall stand disposed of,” said the bench in its order.

The apex court declined to accept the contention that the girl was a consenting party and did not raise any alarm during the period when she was kept in solitary confinement.