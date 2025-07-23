ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses KAL Airways, Kalanithi Maran Plea Against SpiceJet

The apex court upheld the Delhi High Court's order of May 23 dismissing their plea on grounds of delay.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court (Representational Image) (ANI)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : July 23, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran seeking damages of over Rs 1,300 crore from SpiceJet in a long-standing share transfer dispute.

The judgment was pronounced by a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar. “Dismissed”, said Justice Chandurkar, who pronounced the judgment on behalf of the bench. The apex court upheld the Delhi High Court's order of May 23 dismissing their plea on grounds of delay. The High Court had said that the former promoters had engaged in a calculated gamble by delaying the filing and re-filing of their appeals.

KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran had initially sought damages of over Rs 1,300 crore during the arbitration proceedings. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways had filed an appeal challenging an order passed by the high court. Maran and KAL Airways were former promoters of SpiceJet.

The dispute arises out of a long-standing commercial fallout between Maran and Ajay Singh, the promoter of SpiceJet, over control and financial obligations relating to the airline.

A division bench of the high court in May, last year, had set aside the single judge’s order upholding an arbitral award, directing SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to refund Rs 579 crore with interest to Maran.

Also Read

Fraud Against NCR Homebuyers Under SC Scanner; CBI Allowed To Register 22 Cases

SC Orders Woman IPS Officer To Apologise For Jailing Husband, Father-in-Law For 100 Days

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran seeking damages of over Rs 1,300 crore from SpiceJet in a long-standing share transfer dispute.

The judgment was pronounced by a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar. “Dismissed”, said Justice Chandurkar, who pronounced the judgment on behalf of the bench. The apex court upheld the Delhi High Court's order of May 23 dismissing their plea on grounds of delay. The High Court had said that the former promoters had engaged in a calculated gamble by delaying the filing and re-filing of their appeals.

KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran had initially sought damages of over Rs 1,300 crore during the arbitration proceedings. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways had filed an appeal challenging an order passed by the high court. Maran and KAL Airways were former promoters of SpiceJet.

The dispute arises out of a long-standing commercial fallout between Maran and Ajay Singh, the promoter of SpiceJet, over control and financial obligations relating to the airline.

A division bench of the high court in May, last year, had set aside the single judge’s order upholding an arbitral award, directing SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to refund Rs 579 crore with interest to Maran.

Also Read

Fraud Against NCR Homebuyers Under SC Scanner; CBI Allowed To Register 22 Cases

SC Orders Woman IPS Officer To Apologise For Jailing Husband, Father-in-Law For 100 Days

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAL AIRWAYSKALANITHI MARANSPICEJETSUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.