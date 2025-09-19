SC Dismisses Activist Varavara Rao's Plea Seeking Modification Of Bail Condition
Rao’s bail, granted on medical grounds in 2022, remains subject to strict conditions, with his application to modify these rejected
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 19, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by activist and poet P Varavara Rao, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence in Maharashtra, seeking modification of his bail condition.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. Rao has sought modification of the condition, which required him to seek prior permission from the trial court if he wished to leave the Greater Mumbai area.
The bench made it clear that it is not keen to modify the bail condition. After hearing submissions, the bench dismissed the matter as withdrawn.
During the hearing, senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Rao, contended that his client has been out on bail for over three years, but his health is deteriorating. “The government will take care of his health, or go to the same court. We are not interested," said the bench.
Grover stated that Rao's wife used to take care of him earlier, but she has shifted to Hyderabad, and there is no one to look after him at present and the trial is also not likely to be completed anytime soon.
In August 2022, the apex court granted bail to Rao on medical grounds. The apex court had said that he is 82 years old and he has been in custody for two and a half years. The apex court had said this bail is purely on medical grounds and the order shall not be a precedent for the cases of other accused or the appellant itself on merits.
The top court had ordered Rao not to leave the jurisdiction of Mumbai "without express permission of the trial court."
The Telugu poet was arrested on 28 August 2018, from his home in Hyderabad and was an under-trial in the Bhima Koregaon case in which an FIR was lodged by the Pune Police at Vishrambagh Police Station on January 8, 2018, under various sections of the IPC and several provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Initially, Rao was put under house arrest and on November 17, 2018, was taken into police custody. He was later shifted to Taloja Jail in Maharashtra.
Also read
Elgar Parishad Case: SC Grants Interim Bail On Medical Grounds To Mahesh Raut