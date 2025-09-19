ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Activist Varavara Rao's Plea Seeking Modification Of Bail Condition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by activist and poet P Varavara Rao, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence in Maharashtra, seeking modification of his bail condition.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. Rao has sought modification of the condition, which required him to seek prior permission from the trial court if he wished to leave the Greater Mumbai area.

The bench made it clear that it is not keen to modify the bail condition. After hearing submissions, the bench dismissed the matter as withdrawn.

During the hearing, senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Rao, contended that his client has been out on bail for over three years, but his health is deteriorating. “The government will take care of his health, or go to the same court. We are not interested," said the bench.

Grover stated that Rao's wife used to take care of him earlier, but she has shifted to Hyderabad, and there is no one to look after him at present and the trial is also not likely to be completed anytime soon.