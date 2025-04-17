ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs States, UTs To Develop Swift Response Protocols For Road Accident Victims

New Delhi: Observing that road accidents are on the rise, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed States and Union Territories to develop swift response protocols so that victims get help immediately.

A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to convene meetings of the departments concerned of States and UTs to implement working hours of drivers.

"Road accidents in our country are on the rise. The reasons may be different. There are cases where victims of road accidents do not get immediate help. There are cases where the victims may not be injured but they get trapped in vehicles.