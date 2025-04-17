ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs States, UTs To Develop Swift Response Protocols For Road Accident Victims

The top court granted six months to states and UTs to develop swift response protocols.

SC Directs States, UTs To Develop Swift Response Protocols For Road Accident Victims
Supreme Court - File image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 17, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Observing that road accidents are on the rise, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed States and Union Territories to develop swift response protocols so that victims get help immediately.

A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to convene meetings of the departments concerned of States and UTs to implement working hours of drivers.

"Road accidents in our country are on the rise. The reasons may be different. There are cases where victims of road accidents do not get immediate help. There are cases where the victims may not be injured but they get trapped in vehicles.

"We are of the view that the state governments and UTs must work on having swift response protocols as in every state at the grassroots level," the bench said.

The top court granted six months to states and UTs to develop swift response protocols.

The order came on an application filed by advocate Kishan Chand Jain, who urged that a protocol should be in place for road accident victims.

New Delhi: Observing that road accidents are on the rise, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed States and Union Territories to develop swift response protocols so that victims get help immediately.

A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to convene meetings of the departments concerned of States and UTs to implement working hours of drivers.

"Road accidents in our country are on the rise. The reasons may be different. There are cases where victims of road accidents do not get immediate help. There are cases where the victims may not be injured but they get trapped in vehicles.

"We are of the view that the state governments and UTs must work on having swift response protocols as in every state at the grassroots level," the bench said.

The top court granted six months to states and UTs to develop swift response protocols.

The order came on an application filed by advocate Kishan Chand Jain, who urged that a protocol should be in place for road accident victims.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SWIFT RESPONSE PROTOCOLSROAD ACCIDENT RESPONSESUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.