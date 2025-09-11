ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs Probe In Allegations Of Muslim Youth In 2023 Akola Riots

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said when members of the police force don their uniforms, they must shed their personal predilections and biases, be they religious, racial, casteist or otherwise, and they must be true to the call of duty attached to their office and their uniform.

The apex court said, unfortunately, in the case on hand, this did not happen and ordered the Maharashtra government to form a special investigation team, comprising senior police officers of both Hindu and Muslim communities, to investigate into allegations made by a Muslim youth related to assault upon him and killing of an auto driver during riots in Akola on May 13, 2023.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma said if, in fact, the deceased was really murdered under the impression that he belonged to the Muslim community and the assailants were not of that community, that was a fact that had to be ascertained after thorough and proper investigation.

The bench said when the appellant, Mohammad Afzal Mohammad Sharif, claimed that he could identify one of the four assailants, that claim also required to be followed up with detailed investigation by ascertaining the location of the person so identified at the relevant time through mobile phone location, call data records, etc.

“Needless to state, when members of the police force don their uniforms, they are required to shed their personal predilections and biases, be they religious, racial, casteist or otherwise. They must be true to the call of duty attached to their office and their uniform with absolute and total integrity. Unfortunately, in the case on hand, this did not happen”, said the bench.

The appellant claimed that he had witnessed the assault upon an auto driver, Vilas Mahadevrao Gaikwad, who died later, purportedly made under the mistaken identity of being a Muslim. The appellant claimed that he was also assaulted but the police did not do anything despite recording his statement in the hospital and subsequent filing of a complaint. The appellant said that he had found a photograph of one of the four assailants in the flex board of Shiv Sena a few days after the incident.

“Be it for whatever reason, the police authorities never followed up on the medico-legal case….involving the appellant, though they had information of the same at 02.15 AM on May 14, 2023, itself, i.e., shortly after the admission of the appellant at Icon Hospital. Neither the officers of the Old City Police Station, Akola, nor Sandip Ghuge, Superintendent of Police, Akola, lived up to the expectation that reposed in them as upholders of the law to take prompt and appropriate action”, said the bench.