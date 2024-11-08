ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs Centre To Establish Mandatory Accessibility Standards For Disabled Persons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to implement mandatory accessibility standards within three months, in a significant order aimed at improving access to public spaces for persons with disabilities.

The order by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud comes in response to slow progress on the accessibility directives issued by the court in a judgement on December 15, 2017.

The bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, underscored the necessity of "meaningful access" for disabled persons to public spaces and mandated a two-pronged approach: adapting existing infrastructures to accessibility standards, and ensuring that all new infrastructure is designed to be inclusive from the outset.

The bench found that one of the rules of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act does not establish enforceable, compulsory standards, but rather, it relies on self-regulation through guidelines.

While acknowledging that accessibility rights are subject to progressive realisation, it stated that a baseline of non-negotiable standards is essential to make public spaces truly inclusive.

It recommended that these mandatory rules be distinct from broader guidelines, with specific standards that can be legally enforced.