SC directs AIIMS to set up board to examine health condition of NewsClick founder

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha

With aims to examine the health condition of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, the Supreme Court said AIIMs to set up a medical board and submit a report in two weeks. Notably, the news click founder was arrested by the probe agency in a money laundering case under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed AIIMS to set up a medical board to examine the health condition of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a case registered against him under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta asked the director of AIIMS to constitute the board and submit a report in two weeks.

"Taking into consideration all this, it will be appropriate that the medical condition is examined by a board appointed by the AIIMS director. The board shall also consider the jail records and complete medical history of petitioner," it said. The direction came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Purkayastha, submitted that the report filed by the prison authorities about his client's medical condition was not correct.

The Delhi High Court had on October 13 dismissed the pleas filed by Purkayastha and the news portal's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty against their arrest and subsequent police remand in the case. Both were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3. According to the FIR lodged in the case, huge funds came to the news portal allegedly from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

TAGGED:

AIIMSNewsClick founderSCPrabir Purkayastha

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.