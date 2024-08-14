ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Designates 39 Lawyers, Including Bansuri Swaraj, as Senior Advocates

By PTI

The Supreme Court designated 39 lawyers and advocates-on-record, including Bansuri Swaraj, as senior advocates.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday designated 39 lawyers and advocates-on-record, including Bansuri Swaraj, as senior advocates. In a full court meeting, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and the judges of the top court designated them as senior advocates, 10 of them women, with effect from August 14, 2024.

Apart from Swaraj, Nalin Kohli, Abhimanyu Bhandari, Anindita Pujari, Shadan Farasat, Aparna Bhat, Parameshwar K, Rishi Malhotra, Ashok Panigrahi, Gaurav Sharma are among the lawyers, who have been designated as senior advocates. The apex court had on January 19 designated 56 lawyers as senior advocates.

According to the rules framed by the Supreme Court under Article 145 of the Constitution, only advocates designated as advocate-on-record can file cases in the apex court, which conducts AoR examinations twice a year.

