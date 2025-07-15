ETV Bharat / bharat

‘One Can Say Anything To Anybody…’, SC Deplores Use Of Offensive Language On Social Media

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deprecated the use of offensive language in shows and on social media, while granting protection from coercive action to a cartoonist accused of sharing alleged objectionable cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers on social media.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar. The bench made it clear to the petitioner that if he continues to share offensive posts on social media, the state was free to take action against him under the law. The bench minced no words in criticising the use of offensive language in posts on social media.

Justice Dhulia observed, “What is happening today is all kinds of statements are being made and the language they use in these shows. Do not know what background…kisi ko bhi kuch kah do aap (one can say anything to anybody)”. In a lighter vein, Justice Dhulia said there are some among the lawyer community also. "We will have to do something about it," the bench said as it mulled passing orders on abusive social media posts.

During the hearing, additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj shared with the bench some more online posts of the petitioner. Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the petitioner, urged the bench to give an opportunity to her client and added that “it will never recur again”.

Nataraj said they just want to become heroes in the public domain, and added that he is told that the petitioner has made a post on the judiciary as well. Nataraj contended before the bench that he would bring on record all his posts.

Grover said the FIR was registered on one post and added, “Now a Pandora’s box is being opened against me…”. Grover said the deletion of posts by her client will take place immediately. Nataraj said he may delete all the posts, but all the deleted posts should be brought before the apex court, as it is required for the purpose of investigation.

On July 14, the apex court told the Indore-based cartoonist that his conduct was immature, after which he agreed to delete the Facebook post. Malviya is facing an FIR over an objectionable cartoon on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS.

On Monday, the bench minced no words in expressing its disapproval and dissatisfaction over the cartoonist's conduct. The bench queried Grover whether her client is willing to delete the post. The counsel agreed to the suggestion of the bench and also sought interim protection in the case. "I will make a statement that I am not endorsing the objectionable comments," Grover said, adding that his comments might be unpalatable or in poor taste, but those were not an offence.