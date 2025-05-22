SC Deplores Allahabad HC For 27 Adjournments, Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Cheating

New Delhi: Observing personal liberty as very crucial, the Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to a man accused in a cheating case, which faced 27 adjournments by the Allahabad High Court.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih. The bench asked, "How can the high court adjourn the bail hearing 27 times in a matter related to personal liberty?"

The apex court said normally it did not entertain a plea against the adjournments in the hearing of a case. "In a matter of personal liberty, the high court is not expected to keep the matter pending and adjourn it 27 times," the CJI observed, granting bail to Lakshya Tawar.

The top court also issued a notice to the CBI on Tawar's plea, and made it clear that the only issue that remained was the repeated adjournments on the matter by the high court.

On March 20, the Allahabad High Court deferred the hearing on the bail plea and directed the trial court to expedite the judicial process before reconsidering the application.

Tawar is facing charges under various IPC provisions, including Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), in addition to charges under Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.