ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Urgent Listing Of Plea Against Mandatory Registration Of Waqfs On UMEED Portal

The details of all registered Waqf properties across India are to be mandatorily uploaded within six months, as per the mandate of the UMEED portal.

SC Declines Urgent Listing Of Plea Against Mandatory Registration Of Waqfs On UMEED Portal
File photo of Supreme Court (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to urgently list for hearing an interim plea challenging mandatory registration of all waqfs, including waqf-by-users, on the UMEED portal.

On June 6, the central government launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) Central Portal to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all Waqf properties.

The matter was mentioned today by a lawyer before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai. A counsel contended before the bench that the portal calls for mandatory registration of all waqfs, including waqfs by users. The lawyer said that the requirements are such that waqf-by-users cannot be registered.

The lawyer said, “We sought to file an interim application for directions, but the registry (of the apex court) is not allowing it, saying that the judgment is already reserved…” The CJI told the lawyer that the court had already reserved the order in the matter.

The lawyer submitted that the clock is ticking and the Centre has given six months for registration of the properties. The bench told the lawyer, “You register it… Nobody is refusing you the registration…” The bench said it will deal with this aspect, maybe later.

According to the mandate of the UMEED portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across India are to be mandatorily uploaded within six months. A bench led by CJI on May 22 had reserved interim orders on three key issues in the waqf case.

One of the issues relates to the power to denotify properties declared as “waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed” prescribed in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The top court reserved the order on various issues, including the issue of denotification of waqf properties and composition of state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council.

The central government had defended the Act, saying waqf by its very nature was a “secular concept” and emphasised that it cannot be put on hold given the “presumption of constitutionality” in its favour.

Read More

  1. SC Modifies Order On Stray Dogs: 'Release All After Sterilisation Except Rabid Or Aggressive Ones'
  2. Supreme Court Questions Centre: If Governors Don’t Act, Will Judiciary Be Powerless?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to urgently list for hearing an interim plea challenging mandatory registration of all waqfs, including waqf-by-users, on the UMEED portal.

On June 6, the central government launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) Central Portal to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all Waqf properties.

The matter was mentioned today by a lawyer before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai. A counsel contended before the bench that the portal calls for mandatory registration of all waqfs, including waqfs by users. The lawyer said that the requirements are such that waqf-by-users cannot be registered.

The lawyer said, “We sought to file an interim application for directions, but the registry (of the apex court) is not allowing it, saying that the judgment is already reserved…” The CJI told the lawyer that the court had already reserved the order in the matter.

The lawyer submitted that the clock is ticking and the Centre has given six months for registration of the properties. The bench told the lawyer, “You register it… Nobody is refusing you the registration…” The bench said it will deal with this aspect, maybe later.

According to the mandate of the UMEED portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across India are to be mandatorily uploaded within six months. A bench led by CJI on May 22 had reserved interim orders on three key issues in the waqf case.

One of the issues relates to the power to denotify properties declared as “waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed” prescribed in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The top court reserved the order on various issues, including the issue of denotification of waqf properties and composition of state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council.

The central government had defended the Act, saying waqf by its very nature was a “secular concept” and emphasised that it cannot be put on hold given the “presumption of constitutionality” in its favour.

Read More

  1. SC Modifies Order On Stray Dogs: 'Release All After Sterilisation Except Rabid Or Aggressive Ones'
  2. Supreme Court Questions Centre: If Governors Don’t Act, Will Judiciary Be Powerless?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UMEED PORTALSUPREME COURTWAQFSREGISTRATION OF WAQFSSUPREME COURT WAFQ

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.