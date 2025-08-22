ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Urgent Listing Of Plea Against Mandatory Registration Of Waqfs On UMEED Portal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to urgently list for hearing an interim plea challenging mandatory registration of all waqfs, including waqf-by-users, on the UMEED portal.

On June 6, the central government launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) Central Portal to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all Waqf properties.

The matter was mentioned today by a lawyer before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai. A counsel contended before the bench that the portal calls for mandatory registration of all waqfs, including waqfs by users. The lawyer said that the requirements are such that waqf-by-users cannot be registered.

The lawyer said, “We sought to file an interim application for directions, but the registry (of the apex court) is not allowing it, saying that the judgment is already reserved…” The CJI told the lawyer that the court had already reserved the order in the matter.

The lawyer submitted that the clock is ticking and the Centre has given six months for registration of the properties. The bench told the lawyer, “You register it… Nobody is refusing you the registration…” The bench said it will deal with this aspect, maybe later.