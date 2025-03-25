ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Withdraw CRPF Security Cover Of Unnao Rape Survivor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to withdraw the CRPF security cover of the Unnao rape survivor.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale. Citing that conviction had taken place in the case, additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati sought permission to withdraw the CRPF security cover. The bench said there was still a perception of threat while declining to withdraw the CRPF security cover of the Unnao rape survivor.

However, the bench agreed to remove the CRPF security cover given to her family members and other witnesses after noting that conviction has already taken place. The bench made it clear that family members and other witnesses are at liberty to approach local police if they still feel any threat.

“We are of the opinion that protection granted by this court to the concerned persons at the relevant time may not be continued as the case has resulted in conviction who is awarded life imprisonment. However, we make it clear that the CRPF cover for the victim shall continue till further orders of this court,”, said the bench.