SC Declines To Quash FIRs Against TNTJ Members For 'Praising' Afzal Guru

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to quash FIRs against two Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) members accused of praising Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, besides commenting on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's clothes and using unparliamentary language against the judges of the apex court and the High Court.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said Rahamathulla and Jamal Mohammed made "highly objectionable" hate speeches in a protest rally on March 17, 2022, in Madurai. “At the outset, we must note that the language used by the petitioners in their speeches is highly objectionable and discloses the necessary ingredients of the offences alleged. Hence, there is no scope for the exercise of writ jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India to quash the impugned FIRs”, said the bench.

The bench, in its verdict delivered on April 22, said there is no dispute on the fact that the FIRs (2022) registered at Thallakulam Police Station, Madurai City, Tamil Nadu, and the FIR (2022) registered at Adiramapattinam Police Station, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, and also the FIR (2022) registered at Vidhana Soudha Police Station, Bengaluru City, Karnataka, emanate from the same hate speech attributed to the petitioners.

“The only justification for registration of the separate FIRs is that the complainants in the FIRs claim to have heard the speech at their respective locations where the FIRs came to be lodged”, noted the bench. The apex court decided to club three FIRs registered in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against saying that multiplicity of proceedings would not serve the larger public interest.

“It is not in dispute that the contents and language of the hate speech attributed to the petitioners are verbatim the same. Thus, we are of the view that allowing multiple prosecutions of the petitioners in different jurisdictions could lead to a serious anomaly with the possibility of conflicting decisions”, said the bench. Additionally, such a course of action would give rise to multiple trials for the same/similar set of allegations. Not for a moment, are we convinced by the submission advanced by learned counsel for the petitioners that the subsequent FIR should be quashed as the same tantamount to a second FIR on the same facts, but in any event, we feel that allowing multiple trials before courts of different jurisdiction in reference to the speeches of the petitioners dated 17th March, 2022 is not expedient in the interest of justice and the trials deserve to be clubbed”, said the bench.

The bench said since, the speeches from which all the three subject FIRs emanate were delivered within the jurisdiction of Thallakulam Police Station, Madurai City, Tamil Nadu, it would be expedient in the interest of justice that the trial arising from the subject FIRs is conducted by the court of the competent jurisdiction at Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The bench said the petitioners spoke praising Afzal Guru, a terrorist who was the mastermind behind the attack on the Indian Parliament, and they also made remarks against the legal issues considered in the Ayodhya Ram Temple judgment, the dress being worn by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. “The festivals being celebrated by Christians, the practice of Hindus in applying holy ash to their bodies, the religious practice followed by the Sikhs keeping a sword with them and trying to link the same with the Hijab being worn by Muslim women," the bench said.

The bench observed that the duo also condemned the verdict of the Karnataka High Court in the Hijab case. Both Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath members moved the top court for the clubbing of the two Tamil Nadu FIRs and quashing of the Bengaluru FIR.

The apex court, exercising its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, directed the FIRs at Bengaluru and Thanjavur to be transferred to Madurai for joint trials by clubbing the three FIRs.

Read more: SC Closes Plea Seeking Recall Of Senthil Balaji's Bail In Cash-for-Jobs Case