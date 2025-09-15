ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Put On Hold A Provision Barring Declaration Of Tribal Lands As Waqf Properties

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to put on hold a provision that barred the declaration of tribal lands as waqf properties.

Section 3E of the Amended Waqf Act, which reads: “Bar of declaration of any land in Scheduled or Tribal area as waqf—notwithstanding anything contained in this Act or any other law for the time being in force, no land belonging to members of Scheduled Tribes under the provisions of the Fifth Schedule or the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution shall be declared or deemed to be waqf property.”

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice A G Masih said it is to be noted that the Scheduled Tribes in general and, more particularly, those residing in north-eastern areas of the country, to which the Fifth and Sixth Schedules to the Constitution are made applicable, are one of the most marginalised and vulnerable sections of society and they can be easily exploited.

The bench said the Fifth Schedule itself empowers the governor to make regulations, including regulations of prohibition or restriction on transfer of land from amongst people of Scheduled Tribes in such areas.