SC Declines To Put On Hold A Provision Barring Declaration Of Tribal Lands As Waqf Properties
Published : September 15, 2025 at 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to put on hold a provision that barred the declaration of tribal lands as waqf properties.
Section 3E of the Amended Waqf Act, which reads: “Bar of declaration of any land in Scheduled or Tribal area as waqf—notwithstanding anything contained in this Act or any other law for the time being in force, no land belonging to members of Scheduled Tribes under the provisions of the Fifth Schedule or the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution shall be declared or deemed to be waqf property.”
A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice A G Masih said it is to be noted that the Scheduled Tribes in general and, more particularly, those residing in north-eastern areas of the country, to which the Fifth and Sixth Schedules to the Constitution are made applicable, are one of the most marginalised and vulnerable sections of society and they can be easily exploited.
The bench said the Fifth Schedule itself empowers the governor to make regulations, including regulations of prohibition or restriction on transfer of land from amongst people of Scheduled Tribes in such areas.
The bench said it is further to be noted that the JPC noticed that there were numerous cases wherein the declarations as waqf property of the lands in tribal areas falling under Fifth and Sixth Schedules to the Constitution were made. “It was further noticed that a declaration of a waqf in these areas was creating a serious threat to the existence of these cultural minorities, whose religious practices are distinct and who do not follow religious practices prescribed under the Islamic religion”, said the bench.
The bench said the JPC, therefore, observed that the protections envisioned by the founding fathers of the Constitution should be upheld at all costs.
“Accordingly, we are of the considered view that a provision such as Section 3D of the Amended Waqf Act, which has been enacted with the avowed object of safeguarding the interest of one of the most marginalised and vulnerable sections of our country, i.e., the Scheduled Tribes, cannot be said to have no nexus with the object sought to be achieved. Such a provision cannot, therefore, be said to be prima facie arbitrary so as to stay the same”, said the apex court.
