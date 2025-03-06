SC Declines To Interfere In Fixing Airfare From Kerala For Haj 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of a plea seeking direction to rationalize airfare across Kerala for Haj 2025.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the petitioners, submitted before the bench that pilgrims travelling to Jeddah from Calicut (Kozhikode) are required to shell out Rs 1,25,000 even as the airfare from two other airports in Kerala-Kochi and Kannur is Rs 87,000 and Rs 85,000 respectively. The bench observed that difference in airfare from one point of embarkation to the other, probably happens only because of the kind of expenditure an airline incurs on a particular airport. The counsel pressed that the price differential was approximately Rs 40,000 across different locations within the state. Farasat emphasized that the pilgrims are poor individuals, and the price difference matters to them.

'Airfare fixation a commercial policy decision'

The bench observed that fixation of airfare was relatable to the viability of airlines and involved a commercial policy decision. The bench said interfering with such commercial decisions could cause immense harm to travellers, if the airlines refused to operate at the agreed rates. The bench noted that the petitioners have questioned the airfare pricing for Haj pilgrims departing from Calicut and the issue is that while Rs 87,000 and Rs 85,000 respectively is being charged from pilgrims travelling from Kochi-Jeddah and Kannur-Jeddah respectively, an exorbitant airfare of Rs 1,25,000 (approximate) is being charged from those travelling from Calicut to Jeddah.

Airfare pricing arbitrary: Petitioners

The petitioners alleged that the airfare pricing is arbitrary and also violates Article 14 of the Constitution. However, the bench noted that the airfare has been fixed with the intervention of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and it will not be prudent for it to express any opinion or substitute such a policy decision. The bench noted that the petitioners’ have made a representation seeking intervention of the Centre, but no response was received. It asked additional solicitor general KM Nataraj to instruct the competent authority to examine the representation.

The bench said if it is found that the fare therein cannot be acceded to, let an order with brief reasons be uploaded on the website of the ministry to enable the prospective visitors to know the reasons as to why airfare on Calicut-Jeddah route is higher as compared to other routes in the state of Kerala. “We will appreciate, if an appropriate order to this effect is passed within one week", said the bench.