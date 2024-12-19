ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Hear Plea Against Dharam Sansad In Ghaziabad, Asks UP To Be Watchful

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a contempt plea against Uttar Pradesh authorities over Yati Narsinghanand's proposed "Dharam Sansad" event in Ghaziabad. The "Dharam Sansad" by the Yati Narsinghanand Foundation was proposed to be held between December 17 and 21 at the Shiv-Shakti Temple Complex in Ghaziabad's Dasna.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. "Please tell the authorities to keep a watch and keep track of what is happening," the bench told additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, who was representing Uttar Pradesh.

The bench asked Nataraj to keep a record of the speeches and proceedings conducted over there. The bench made it clear to advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, that the court would not entertain the plea. Bhushan insisted that it was a serious matter. "There are issues coming from both sides, we are not entertaining. We have not entertained earlier……," the bench said.

The bench said all the matters can't come to the apex court, and added, “If we entertain this, we have to entertain all, we will be flooded with all such petitions”. Bhushan raised the bail conditions for Yati Narasinghanand. The bench queried Bhushan, about how he approached the Supreme Court. The bench asked him to move the High Court for cancellation of bail.

The bench emphasised that according to its earlier orders, all officers are required to maintain law and order and ensure compliance. The bench also made it clear it was not avoiding the issue by not entertaining the plea. After hearing submissions, the bench left it open for the petitioners to avail appropriate remedies under the law.