SC Declines To Extend Stay On 'Udaipur Files' Release, Delhi HC To Hear Matter On Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday relegated the parties challenging the Centre's order permitting the release of the movie 'Udaipur Files', subject to six further cuts, to the Delhi High Court. However, the apex court declined to extend the stay on the release of the movie till then.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench recorded that, after Centre's order, the producers of the movie were withdrawing the petition challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court, which put on hold the release of the film ‘Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder’.

The movie was scheduled to release on July 11. The bench also recorded that one of the accused in the murder of the Udaipur tailor has also approached the high court, and hence his petition before the apex court is closed with liberty to pursue the petition before the high court.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the producers of the movie, submitted that the petitioners before the high court, opposing the release of the movie, want to act as "super censor". Bhatia said he is satisfied with the Centre's order regarding the movie, and he is willing to withdraw the petition from the top court. The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has suggested six cuts in the movie.

"Can they ask this court to stay my movie, when I am withdrawing my SLP and they have a remedy in the high court…", said Bhatia. Justice Kant said, "The problem is that we have not granted any stay (on the release of the movie) Mr (Kapil) Sibal…”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President, said he is not disputing that and in any case, he cannot screen the movie the day after tomorrow. "You have to get 1800 cinema halls. Therefore, your lordships may also say on Monday they will hear it on merits…", said Sibal.

Justice Kant said he is aware that the law is in favour of the producer of the movie. Bhatia said let them go to the high court and added, "Why should this court, where I am aggrieved, pass an interim order stopping the release of the movie. I have already lost twelve days”.

Bhatia said around 1200 screens were blocked by us, advance paid, and money invested in the movie, and “what are we encouraging that any person from the country comes forward and says I am aggrieved, my feeling is hurt. Can there be a perfect movie, which will not hurt the sentiments of anyone…".

A counsel for an intervenor submitted that it is essential to define what does this vilification mean and do they have any evidence that social fabric was diluted or harmed after the release of movie Kashmir Files, were there riots in the country? Were Muslims targeted?

"Mr Madani undermines the social fabric of this country….Does it mean showing a person of a particular community, in a particular dress. Perpetrating the crime which he actually did. Lordships, in this country Muslims have made great contributions…this hyper-sensitivity syndrome needs to be checked by the highest court of the country", said the counsel. The counsel pressed that such self-style censorship should not continue in the country.

Justice Kant said all these arguments require a lot of consideration and thought provoking, and "the only practical difficulty we are experiencing is that the matter will have to go first to the high court. Once the high court takes a view, and there is an aggrieved party. We would like to hear from all of you".

The bench said there is only a short issue before it, after the producer of the movie withdraws its petition should there be a condition from the court not to release the movie for two or three days? Bhatia said the movie has a valid certificate, and now the movie is again with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a certificate will come.

Sibal said in this case the movie has been seen and in all other cases the movie was not seen. "You might have seen it….", said the bench, adding that “whenever an expert body takes a decision, courts are generally deferential…if the finding is perverse or completely contrary to the established principles, courts will interfere…”.

Sibal said they have CBFC certificate, but he has the right to challenge it. He further asserted that courts do not interfere after the release of the movie.

"How can we compel them to make a statement…we request the high court to list the matter on Monday”, said the bench. Sibal said if the movie is released then his plea will become infructuous. The bench clarified that it has not touched the merits of the case, and both sides will be heard before the high court. The bench allowed the producer of the movie to withdraw the petition from the apex court.

"The high court is requested to take up the petition on Monday", said the bench, in its order.

Among others, petitioner Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani alleged the movie demonises the Muslim community.

Last week, the apex court had asked the filmmakers to await the decision of the Centre-appointed panel regarding the objections against the movie.