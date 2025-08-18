SC Declines To Examine Plea In Connection With UP Govt's Decision To Merge Primary Schools

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to examine a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to merge over 100 primary schools with low student enrolment.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih. The bench allowed Singh to withdraw the petition and move to the Allahabad High Court with the grievance.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the future of hundreds of students was at stake. However, the bench said it was a "local problem" and not spilled over to other states, so the Allahabad High Court should examine it.

The bench said that the matter involved the enforcement of statutory rights under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The bench added that the jurisdictional high court was already seized of the matter, then it was better for it to decide.

The apex court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court and asked it to decide the matter expeditiously.

The plea, filed through advocate Sriram P, said that the petitioner is aggrieved by the arbitrary, unconstitutional, and legally impermissible action of the Uttar Pradesh government in pairing and merging 105 government-run primary schools through its government order dated June 16, 2025, and the consequential list dated June 24, 2024.

The plea contended that this action has already adversely impacted the educational access of numerous children across the state. The petitioner said he has been approached by several aggrieved parents and community stakeholders whose children have been affected by the pairing order.

The plea urged the apex court to issue a direction setting aside the June 16 government order issued by the additional chief secretary, Department of Basic Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the consequential list dated June 24, issued by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Lucknow, identifying 105 schools for pairing/merger.

The plea urged the apex court to declare that the policy of “pairing” or merging functioning government primary schools beyond the prescribed neighbourhood limit of 1 kilometre without compliance with Rule 4(2) of the Uttar Pradesh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, is unconstitutional, arbitrary, and violative of the fundamental right to education under Article 21A of the Constitution.

The plea argued that the action of merging/pairing government primary schools solely based on low student enrolment is per se ultra vires the RTE Act, 2009 and the Uttar Pradesh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011 (U.P. RTE Rules).

“There is no provision under the RTE Act or the Rules that prescribes any minimum roll strength as a criterion for the existence or continuation of a school. The impugned action has been taken in the absence of any statutory authority and is therefore illegal, arbitrary, and unsustainable in law”, said the plea.

“Rule 4 of the U.P. RTE Rules clearly prescribes that for children in Classes I to V, a neighbourhood school must be available within a distance of 1.0 kilometre. The merger/pairing of schools situated more than 1.2 km away from the students’ residence directly contravenes this statutory prescription and infringes the very core of the right under Article 21-A," said the plea.