SC Declines To Entertain Plea Challenging Validity Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging the validity of Maharashtra Assembly elections held in 2024 on the ground that over 70 lakh votes were cast after 6 pm till the end of polling.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench said it was not keen to entertain the plea filed by Chetan Chandrakant Ahire challenging an order passed by the Bombay High Court. The petitioner is a voter from Vikhroli constituency.

The petitioner had sought to declare the election results as void on the allegation that over 70 lakh bogus voters had cast their votes after the closing of the polls at 6 pm. The result of the election was declared on November 24, 2024. In June, this year, the high court had dismissed the petition.

The petitioner had challenged the entire election of the Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly election . The high court had said that it cannot maintain a petition under Article 226, merely on political opinions or on unsubstantiated newspaper reports, while pointing at the extremely casual approach of the petitioner.

The high court had noted that unsubstantiated claims were made on the purity of the election process, and more particularly in the context of the electronic voting machines. The high court had observed that there was no material to establish that there was any malpractice, fraud or complaint of any nature in regard to the voting at the closing hours of the poll.