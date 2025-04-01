SC Declines To Entertain PIL By Mahua Moitra On Transparency On AIFs, FPIs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by TMC MP Mahua Moitra seeking transparency and investor awareness in India's financial markets by mandating public disclosure of ultimate beneficial owners (UBO) details as well as portfolio holdings of alternative investment funds (AIFs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the TMC MP before the bench. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was also present during the hearing on behalf of the Centre. The bench allowed Moitra to make a detailed representation to SEBI ventilating her grievances. The bench said once such representation is made, it may be considered in accordance with law.

During the hearing, Bhushan argued that while the regulations of SEBI require mutual funds and other investors to disclose who is investing, in which companies they are investing, so far as these two categories are concerned, no disclosures are required.

The bench asked if any representation had been made to SEBI in this regard. Bhushan said no specific representation has been made to them. Bhushan argued that the issue is creating great havoc in the financial markets while agreeing to make a representation to SEBI.

The plea said: "The rapid expansion of AIFs and FPIs in India's financial markets has given rise to serious transparency concerns. Unlike mutual funds, which are subject to stringent public disclosure norms, AIFs and FPIs operate under opaque structures, raising risks of market manipulation, money laundering, and tax evasion."

The plea said that with increasing foreign investment into the Indian market, the absence of transparent UBO disclosure norms raises concerns over possible money laundering (round-tripping of funds, front running, circular running, green-washing, channel tripping), tax evasion, and market manipulation.

The plea said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a statutory body, regulated the securities markets in India. It added that as part of its mandate, SEBI oversees the operations of AIF and FPI in India, and SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 and SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 have been enacted for the regulation of AIF and FPI in India.

The plea contended that lack of full public disclosure of UBOs hampers the ability of honest market participants and especially retail investors to conduct their business freely and fairly and is therefore a violation of Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.