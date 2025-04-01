ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain PIL By Mahua Moitra On Transparency On AIFs, FPIs

The top court rejected Mahua Moitra's plea for transparency in markets, advising her to present concerns about AIF and FPI disclosures directly to SEBI.

The top court rejected Mahua Moitra's plea for transparency in markets, advising her to present concerns about AIF and FPI disclosures directly to SEBI.
File Photo: Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by TMC MP Mahua Moitra seeking transparency and investor awareness in India's financial markets by mandating public disclosure of ultimate beneficial owners (UBO) details as well as portfolio holdings of alternative investment funds (AIFs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the TMC MP before the bench. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was also present during the hearing on behalf of the Centre. The bench allowed Moitra to make a detailed representation to SEBI ventilating her grievances. The bench said once such representation is made, it may be considered in accordance with law.

During the hearing, Bhushan argued that while the regulations of SEBI require mutual funds and other investors to disclose who is investing, in which companies they are investing, so far as these two categories are concerned, no disclosures are required.

The bench asked if any representation had been made to SEBI in this regard. Bhushan said no specific representation has been made to them. Bhushan argued that the issue is creating great havoc in the financial markets while agreeing to make a representation to SEBI.

The plea said: "The rapid expansion of AIFs and FPIs in India's financial markets has given rise to serious transparency concerns. Unlike mutual funds, which are subject to stringent public disclosure norms, AIFs and FPIs operate under opaque structures, raising risks of market manipulation, money laundering, and tax evasion."

The plea said that with increasing foreign investment into the Indian market, the absence of transparent UBO disclosure norms raises concerns over possible money laundering (round-tripping of funds, front running, circular running, green-washing, channel tripping), tax evasion, and market manipulation.

The plea said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a statutory body, regulated the securities markets in India. It added that as part of its mandate, SEBI oversees the operations of AIF and FPI in India, and SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 and SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 have been enacted for the regulation of AIF and FPI in India.

The plea contended that lack of full public disclosure of UBOs hampers the ability of honest market participants and especially retail investors to conduct their business freely and fairly and is therefore a violation of Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by TMC MP Mahua Moitra seeking transparency and investor awareness in India's financial markets by mandating public disclosure of ultimate beneficial owners (UBO) details as well as portfolio holdings of alternative investment funds (AIFs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the TMC MP before the bench. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was also present during the hearing on behalf of the Centre. The bench allowed Moitra to make a detailed representation to SEBI ventilating her grievances. The bench said once such representation is made, it may be considered in accordance with law.

During the hearing, Bhushan argued that while the regulations of SEBI require mutual funds and other investors to disclose who is investing, in which companies they are investing, so far as these two categories are concerned, no disclosures are required.

The bench asked if any representation had been made to SEBI in this regard. Bhushan said no specific representation has been made to them. Bhushan argued that the issue is creating great havoc in the financial markets while agreeing to make a representation to SEBI.

The plea said: "The rapid expansion of AIFs and FPIs in India's financial markets has given rise to serious transparency concerns. Unlike mutual funds, which are subject to stringent public disclosure norms, AIFs and FPIs operate under opaque structures, raising risks of market manipulation, money laundering, and tax evasion."

The plea said that with increasing foreign investment into the Indian market, the absence of transparent UBO disclosure norms raises concerns over possible money laundering (round-tripping of funds, front running, circular running, green-washing, channel tripping), tax evasion, and market manipulation.

The plea said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a statutory body, regulated the securities markets in India. It added that as part of its mandate, SEBI oversees the operations of AIF and FPI in India, and SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 and SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 have been enacted for the regulation of AIF and FPI in India.

The plea contended that lack of full public disclosure of UBOs hampers the ability of honest market participants and especially retail investors to conduct their business freely and fairly and is therefore a violation of Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHUA MOITRA PIL ON AIF FPIALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUNDSFOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTORSSC ON PIL BY MAHUA MOITRA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.