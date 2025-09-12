ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain Kangana’s Plea For Quashing Defamation Case Regarding Farmers’ Protest Remark

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeking quashing of a criminal defamation complaint filed against her tweet about a woman participant in the 2021 farmers' protest.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Ranaut’s counsel contended before the bench that her client retweeted a tweet, and the original tweet had a lot of retweets by other people.

The counsel said Ranaut had spoken about a woman participant, and after that, a complaint was filed, and the magistrate deemed it appropriate to issue a summons to Ranaut, which was challenged before the high court. “It is not a simple retweet as you say. You added something. You added spice to what was existing,” said Justice Mehta. The counsel read her client’s tweet.

The counsel contended that her client had given a clarification for her comments. The bench said that clarification can be given before the trial court. The counsel stressed that her client cannot travel in Punjab.

"Today, the situation for me is that I can't travel in Punjab," said the counsel. The bench said that she can seek an exemption from personal appearance. The counsel said it was sought but not granted, and the trial court, while issuing the summons, did not consider her clarification. After hearing brief submissions in the matter, the bench asked the counsel whether she was willing to withdraw the petition, to which she agreed. The apex court dismissed the petition as withdrawn.