SC Declines To Entertain Kangana’s Plea For Quashing Defamation Case Regarding Farmers’ Protest Remark
The actor-turned-politician's social media post about a woman participant in the 2021 farmers' protest sparked controversy
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 12, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeking quashing of a criminal defamation complaint filed against her tweet about a woman participant in the 2021 farmers' protest.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Ranaut’s counsel contended before the bench that her client retweeted a tweet, and the original tweet had a lot of retweets by other people.
The counsel said Ranaut had spoken about a woman participant, and after that, a complaint was filed, and the magistrate deemed it appropriate to issue a summons to Ranaut, which was challenged before the high court. “It is not a simple retweet as you say. You added something. You added spice to what was existing,” said Justice Mehta. The counsel read her client’s tweet.
The counsel contended that her client had given a clarification for her comments. The bench said that clarification can be given before the trial court. The counsel stressed that her client cannot travel in Punjab.
"Today, the situation for me is that I can't travel in Punjab," said the counsel. The bench said that she can seek an exemption from personal appearance. The counsel said it was sought but not granted, and the trial court, while issuing the summons, did not consider her clarification. After hearing brief submissions in the matter, the bench asked the counsel whether she was willing to withdraw the petition, to which she agreed. The apex court dismissed the petition as withdrawn.
The apex court was hearing a plea by the actor challenging the high court’s refusal to quash a case against her for allegedly making defamatory remarks in connection with the 2020-21 farmer protests.
The actor-turned-politician challenged the defamation case, which stemmed from her retweet consisting of her own comment about a woman protestor during the 2020-21 farmer protests against the now-repealed farm laws.
The complaint was filed by Mahinder Kaur (73), who hails from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Punjab’s Bathinda district in 2021. Her complaint in a Bathinda court said the actor made “false imputations and remarks” against her in a retweet by saying she was the same “dadi”, namely Bilkis Bano, who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.
“There are specific allegations against the petitioner, who is a celebrity, that false and defamatory imputations by her in the retweet have dented the respondent’s reputation and lowered her in her own estimation, as also in the eyes of others. Therefore, filing of the complaint to vindicate her rights cannot be termed mala fide,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court said in its August 1 order, dismissing Ranaut’s plea.
