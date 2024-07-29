ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Stay on Patna HC's Decision to Quash Law for 65 Per Cent Reservation in Jobs, Education

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay Patna High Court, which set aside the increase in reservation for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) from 50 per cent to 65 per cent in admission to educational institutions and public jobs.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has scheduled the hearing on the appeal filed by the Bihar government against the high court order in September.

During the hearing, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the state government, urged the apex court to stay the high court order. However, the bench declined to accept this contention for now and agreed to examine the appeal filed by the Bihar government.

Divan insisted on a grant for interim relief and pressed that the issue might need consideration by a larger bench as well, and requested clarification that the interim relief is being denied at this stage. The bench agreed to this submission.