SC Declines Plea by TN Activist Seeking Extension of Time Nomination for Varanasi Constituency

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea by a Tamil Nadu-based farmers' leader P Ayyakannu seeking extension of time to file nomination to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Varanasi constituency, Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting the election from Varanasi.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and SC Sharma, noting that he spent several years working for people in south India, asked why petitioner is inclined to contest elections from Varanasi. The petitioner’s counsel sought an extension of time for filing his nomination in Varanasi and pointed out that the last date for filing nomination was May 14. The counsel said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had filed his nomination yesterday.

"You have been working for 30 years in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, why do you want to contest from Varanasi..... that too on the last day, you want to come here?”, said the bench, adding that the plea is meant for publicity. However, the petitioner’s counsel insisted that May 14 was the last date.

Making it clear that court is not keen to entertain the petition, the bench asked the counsel whether he will withdraw the petition or the court should dismiss it. The bench noted that the petitioner claims he had not engaged in any kind of social work in that constituency, and added, “why don't you file and contest (election) in Tamil Nadu?”.

The counsel requested the court to pass a direction to the Election Commission to allow his client to e-file his nomination. However, the bench declined to entertain the petition.