SC Declines Physical Production Of Yasin Malik In Jammu, Asks Him To Virtually Cross-Examine Witnesses

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined physical production of jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik before a Jammu court, but allowed him to cross-examine witnesses in a couple of cases virtually.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench observed the Centre's order of December 2024 under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act restricting his movement from the National Capital Territory of Delhi for a year.

Against the backdrop of this order, the bench said Malik's physical production would be inappropriate. "We make it clear that in case the trial court judge entertains any doubts whether the video conferencing (VC) facility is working properly, he should stop recording of the evidence and ensure that VC facility is functioning properly", said the bench, in its order.

The bench made it clear that it has made no indication on the prosecution case and the prosecution allegation against Malik or any other accused. "The appeal is allowed…," said Justice Oka.

The top court passed the order on a plea filed by the CBI seeking transfer of trials in the 1989 case of the kidnapping of Rubaiya Saeed, daughter of former Union Minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and the 1990 Srinagar shootout case, from Jammu to New Delhi. The CBI said Malik was a threat to national security and couldn’t be allowed to be taken outside the Tihar jail premises.

In September 2022, a Jammu court directed that Malik should be produced before it physically to cross-examine prosecution witnesses in the abduction case. The CBI moved the apex court against this order. The bench considered the reports filed by the Delhi High Court registrar (IT), and the registrar general of the Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh High Court on the availability of the video-conferencing facilities in Tihar jail and Jammu, respectively.

The bench said Jammu Sessions Court was "well-equipped" with the virtual system. The top court also recorded Malik's submission that he did not want to engage a lawyer for cross-examining the witnesses.

The bench observed that Section 530 of the BNSS says trials, inquiries, and proceedings, including the issuance, service, and execution of summons and warrants, can be held in electronic mode, using electronic communication or audio-video means. Earlier, the apex court had directed the registrar general of the Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh High Court to ensure proper video-conferencing facilities at the Jammu special court while hearing two cases against Malik and others.

In December, last year, the top court gave six accused two weeks to respond to the CBI's plea to transfer the trial of the cases. The plea is over the two cases in which four Indian Air Force personnel were killed on January 25, 1990, in Srinagar and the abduction which took place on December 8, 1989. Malik, chief of the proscribed JKLF, is facing trial in both cases.