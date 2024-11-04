ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Criticises Non-Implementation Of Firecracker Ban In Delhi, Issues Notice To Top Cop

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of alarming levels of air pollution post-Diwali in the capital, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi government and other authorities to take a call on the issue of a perpetual ban on the use of firecrackers in Delhi.

The apex also deplored the non-implementation of the firecracker ban in Delhi and directed the Delhi government and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to file affidavits to bring on record steps taken to implement the ban this year as well as future steps to ensure compliance with the ban next year within one week.

The top court said it is apparent that its order regarding the firecrackers ban was not implemented and also stubble burning increased around Diwali.

The apex court said, in the meanwhile, the government of Delhi and other authorities will also take a call on the issue of a perpetual ban on the use of firecrackers in Delhi.

In several parts of Delhi, the air quality breached the severe mark as PM 2.5 concentration levels soared, which resulted in hazardous conditions for respiratory health.

Today, a bench comprising Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said the effect of non-implementation (of the firecracker ban in Delhi) is very apparent from the report of the Centre for Science and Environment.

According to a report released by the CSE on Saturday, the peak concentration level of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 was 13% higher at midnight on Diwali this year compared to 2022 and 2023. It also found that PM2.5 levels were 34% higher on Diwali this year than on the night of the festival in 2022, which was also an end-of-October celebration.

The bench said the report shows that the pollution level on this Diwali was all-time high and it was much higher than the Diwali of 2022 and 2023.

"Moreover, the report indicates that farm fires increased during Diwali days. We direct the Delhi government to file a detailed affidavit placing on record the orders banning the use of firecrackers and steps taken by the Delhi government to implement the same”, said Justice Oka, pronouncing the order.

Justice Oka said, "We issue notice to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, calling upon him to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken by the police to enforce the complete ban on the use of firecrackers in Delhi."